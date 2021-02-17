"We're not at the end of the path yet": Ronald Koeman shuts down reports claiming he could quit after Barcelona's loss to PSG

Ronald Koeman has said that it is 'crazy' to suggest he would quit his job as Barcelona manager after his side's defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona suffered a 4-1 loss to PSG in the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture in the European competition. The Catalans took the lead in the game thanks to a first-half penalty from Lionel Messi. They looked the better team in the first half but were unable to extend their lead after Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann failed to convert their chances.

PSG then mounted an incredible comeback thanks to a scintillating hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe and a header from Moise Keane. The French giants will now take a three-goal advantage into the second leg of the fixture, which will be played at the Parc des Princes next month.

Barcelona endured a poor start to their 2020-21 season. However, they have been in terrific form in recent months, winning eight consecutive games in all competitions prior to their loss to PSG.

The Blaugrana currently occupy third place in the La Liga table, eight points behind first-placed Atletico Madrid and three points behind second-placed Real Madrid.

However, their latest loss has cast doubt over Ronald Koeman's future at the club, with reports suggesting that the Dutchman could even quit.

The Barcelona manager was quick to turn down such rumours, saying in the post-match press conference:

"If I was someone who gets happy when we win and then after a result like today said I had no desire to continue, that would be crazy. I know where I am and what we have to change. We're trying. We're not at the end of the path yet, we're halfway down it."

Ronald Koeman admits disagreement with Barcelona board over January transferhttps://t.co/43elZkPFwK pic.twitter.com/trO98s1oUD — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 13, 2021

Barcelona improving under Ronald Koeman but are still far from where they are supposed to be

Can Lionel Messi's Barcelona fight for trophies in the 2020-21 season?

Despite showing considerable improvement under Ronald Koeman in recent months, Barcelona seem to be well behind the standards of performance that is expected of them.

Their heavy defeat to PSG indicates that the Catalan giants are still not ready to fight for titles, and it seems likely that they will endure a second consecutive season without a trophy.

"We still have a good team. The team is doing better, the team is playing good, on a high level, physically the team is on a high level and we still have fantastic players," @FCBarcelona manager Ronald Koeman said ahead of @PSG_English game in #UCLhttps://t.co/Bkp7SpMUvR — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) February 15, 2021

Koeman went on to say that expectations need to be adjusted at the club:

"You always aspire to win everything, but we have to recognize that we're short in certain areas. I have said that several times we're on the right path, but we lack things. Dest at 20, in four years he will be better. Pedri, at his age is already brilliant, but in five years he will be better than any PSG midfielder."