“We’re f*cking great” - Javier Mascherano offers hilarious reply when asked about Inter Miami after Lionel Messi and co slip to sixth-place

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has provided a hilarious response after Lionel Messi and co dropped down to sixth in the MLS table. The Herons suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota over the weekend, with La Pulga scoring his team's only goal of the game.

The Argentine superstar has been in decent form with the Florida-based club this season. Lionel Messi has registered 10 goals from 15 games so far, but Inter Miami have lost four of their last five games across competitions.

Speaking to the press, as cited by GOAL, Mascherano gave a sarcastic reply when asked about the team's recent form.

“We’re f*cking great. We’re very good," said Mascherano.

However, the Inter Miami manager insisted that the team are determined to get back to top form.

"I’m not going to be a hypocrite here and say everything’s fine because obviously we don’t like losing. I understand that we’ve lost four of the last five games and that there are things that need to be corrected,” said Mascherano.

He continued:

“I see that the group is united, that they want to get out of this bad moment, this slump we’ve had in the last two weeks, and that the best way is to work, to be aware that we need to improve, and above all, to keep our heads down and push forward.”

Lionel Messi's contract at the Chase Stadium expires at the end of this year, and he has yet to sign a new deal.

Will Kevin de Bruyne team up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Kevin de Bruyne is unlikely to rub shoulders with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami later this season, according to The BBC. The Belgian midfielder's contract with Manchester City expires next month, and he has already announced that he will leave.

The situation has sparked talk about a move to the Chase Stadium in recent weeks. The Herons reportedly have De Bruyne on their 'discovery list', which means that they are the only MLS side able to negotiate with him.

However, the Florida-based club have now relinquished that option, leaving Chicago Fire as the frontrunner in the race. It is believed that the 33-year-old's entourage will sit down with Chicago soon to discuss a move. The news will be a big blow for Inter Miami fans, who would have surely loved to see De Bruyne team up with Lionel Messi at Chase Stadium.

