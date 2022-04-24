"We're finished" "Europa League here we come" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as key player misses West Ham clash due to injury

Chelsea fans are worried about their clash against West Ham today, as Reece James has been ruled out of the game due to injury.

The star right-back has been a key force in attack and defense for the Blues this season, and the Stamford Bridge faithful are understandably worried about his absence. This could potentially see Ruben Loftus-Cheek fill in at Reece James' position on the wing against a notably strong West Ham side.

Here is a selection of tweets from fans who shared their worry about James' absence for their important clash today:

SujeshCFC @SujeshCFC @ChelseaFC Are we really tryna lose this game?? Like why tf is Christensen starting again over Trev? Where tf is Reece James? @ChelseaFC Are we really tryna lose this game?? Like why tf is Christensen starting again over Trev? Where tf is Reece James?

stanley @Uncle__stan @ChelseaFC Don't tell me Reece James is injured again @ChelseaFC Don't tell me Reece James is injured again

Amir #FPL @AmirFPL I thought my ex-wife was the reason that I have trust issues but I think it might be Reece James. I thought my ex-wife was the reason that I have trust issues but I think it might be Reece James.

#29 @ftblHj No reece james we are finished No reece james we are finished

Reece James was reportedly injured in training ahead of the game, and will join Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger, and Mateo Kovacic on the sidelines.

However, another report from Alex Goldberg (via Sports Illustrated) has stated that the star's absence from the game is simply due to fitness-related issues, rather than a serious injury.

The star has picked up quite a few notable injuries this season, even spending all of January on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. He has also dealt with fitness issues and a muscle injury as recently as mid-March.

Chelsea are currently dealing with a shocking run of three consecutive defeats at Stamford Bridge and will need to improve against West Ham today. Their formerly settled seat in the top four now looks troubled, as Arsenal sit just two points behind them.

If they lose against West Ham, Chelsea could end up getting overtaken by Arsenal in the next gameweek.

Chelsea's starting lineup vs. West Ham

Thomas Tuchel will have faith in the team he has picked, which has both Antonio Rudiger and Reece James missing.

Eduoard Mendy will take up the position between the sticks, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Trevor Chalobah will make up the back-three.

On the flanks, Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will look to make their presence felt, while the midfield will be held by N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. In attack, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner start together once again.

