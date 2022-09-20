"We're so finished it's not even funny" "Boehly always takes the L" - Chelsea fans enraged as they suffer massive blow in race to appoint new sporting director

RB Salzburg have confirmed that sporting director Christoph Freund will remain at the club this summer despite interest from Chelsea, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Blues fans are enraged as owner Todd Boehly has failed to appoint a sporting director at the club, a role previously occupied by Marina Granovskaia.

As per the transfer expert, the west London outfit reached an agreement with the Austrian executive last weekend. However, Chelsea's sporting director role will remain vacant as Freund is set to remain at the Red Bull outfit.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



The agreement reached on contract between Freund and Chelsea last Sunday has been cancelled as Red Bull Group will keep the director. Official. RB Salzburg confirm they’ve decided to keep Christoph Freund at the club and he will not join Chelsea.The agreement reached on contract between Freund and Chelsea last Sunday has been cancelled as Red Bull Group will keep the director. Official. RB Salzburg confirm they’ve decided to keep Christoph Freund at the club and he will not join Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFCThe agreement reached on contract between Freund and Chelsea last Sunday has been cancelled as Red Bull Group will keep the director. https://t.co/bo5h8ntWfl

RB Salzburg issued an official statement on Twitter confirming that Freund will remain at the club and will not join the west London outfit. It read:

"Christoph #Freund is and remains sports director. The extensive media and public speculation of the last few days has prompted us to make the following statement: Christoph is and remains sporting director of FC Red Bull Salzburg, there is no move to Chelsea!"

Supporters are clearly frustrated at Boehly's failed attempts to appoint a sporting director. Blues fans are worried about the club's future and took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Here are some of their reactions:

JÔĒ @MrBiscate1 @FabrizioRomano Yawa Boehly always take the L 🤡 @FabrizioRomano Yawa Boehly always take the L 🤡

Andy✨ @Andyprivx @FabrizioRomano Chelsea is the most finished club of all time. Even Arsenal and Man United are better than Chelsea @FabrizioRomano Chelsea is the most finished club of all time. Even Arsenal and Man United are better than Chelsea

🇵🇸 @AfcNas @FabrizioRomano They've missed out on another target even after the transfer window @FabrizioRomano They've missed out on another target even after the transfer window 😭😭😭

Christoph Freund breaks silence after rejecting move to Chelsea

The Austrian director issued a statement after rejecting the west London outfit's advances. He explained the reasons behind his decision to remain at the Red Bull Arena.

While Freund was honored to attract interest from a top-level outfit like the Blues, he expressed his commitment to the Austrian outfit, a place he feels is best for his career.

He said (via RB Salzburg's official Twitter account):

"When a club like Chelsea is interested in you, it is a big honour not just for you, but also for the work of the club in general. But I've come to the conclusion that FC Red Bull Salzburg is the best place for me."

Freund also offered an insight into his plans with Salzburg. He added:

"We're in the middle of a very intense phase and have important tasks to do in the Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League – that's what my whole focus and concentration are on."

FC Red Bull Salzburg EN @FCRBS_en 🗣 Full statement from Christoph Freund:



"When a club like Chelsea is interested in you, it is a big honour not just for you, but also for the work of the club in general.



"But I've come to the conclusion that FC Red Bull Salzburg is the best place for me." (1/2) 🗣 Full statement from Christoph Freund:"When a club like Chelsea is interested in you, it is a big honour not just for you, but also for the work of the club in general."But I've come to the conclusion that FC Red Bull Salzburg is the best place for me." (1/2) https://t.co/2vvj1xQYJD

The Blues are currently seventh in the Premier League table and will next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far