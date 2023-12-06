"We're finished", "Ruined this game for me" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as star man benched for PL fixture against Manchester United

Chelsea fans have given a grim verdict of their chances of beating Manchester United tonight (December 6) after Reece James was named on the bench.

James has just returned from a one-game suspension after he was sent off in a 4-1 loss to Newcastle United. The Blues skipper missed his side's impressive 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 3).

However, Mauricio Pochettino hasn't decided to bring the 23-year-old back into his starting XI to face Manchester United at Old Trafford. It's a vital clash for both sides, with the visitors sitting 11th in the league, five points behind the seventh-placed Red Devils.

Pochettino has started Robert Sanchez in goal, with Axel Disasi starting at right-back instead of James. The French defender sits alongside Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella in defense.

It will be intriguing to see how Disasi deals with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine attacker is in fine form, netting two goals in his last three outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez partners Moises Caicedo in midfield, with Cole Palmer starting in an attacking role. Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling will provide depth on the wings, with Nicolas Jackson spearheading Chelsea's attack.

One fan reckons the Blues will struggle in James' absence:

"Reece James benched, we’re finished."

Another fan was equally as upset not to see him start:

"That Reece James (decision) has proper ruined this game for me."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to James missing out on a start against Manchester United:

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explains his decision not to start Reece James vs Manchester United

Reece James has dealt with fitness issues this season.

Pochettino has explained why James doesn't start tonight's encounter with Manchester United. The Argentine coach insists he needs to build the Chelsea captain's momentum (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"We need to build Reece James' momentum. After Newcastle he was banned, we need to build his confidence. What's important for us is little by little, at the moment we prefer he will be on the bench."

James' season has been plagued with injury issues, missing seven Premier League games due to a hamstring problem. He's made seven appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

The England international was appointed Chelsea captain in the summer, replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in the role. He's displayed his leadership during the campaign but hasn't always been at his best due to fitness issues.

James was a standout performer for the west Londoners last season despite their disappointing campaign as a whole. He made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.