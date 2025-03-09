"We're finished", "We are doomed" - Chelsea fans left speechless as Enzo Maresca picks surprise star in starting XI

Chelsea fans were left surprised after coach Enzo Maresca named goalkeeper Robert Sanchez between the sticks for their Premier League game against Leicester City. The Blues are set to face the relegation-threatened Foxes at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, March 9, with a chance to return to fourth place in the league with ten games remaining.

Ad

Maresca rang the changes after his side's midweek exertions in the UEFA Europa Conference League, but opted to keep the same goalkeeper in goal. Sanchez started between the sticks at Copenhagen and replaces Filip Jorgensen in a Premier League XI for the first time since the game against West Ham United last month.

Robert Sanchez has been criticized for much of the season due to his error-prone nature and lack of an assured presence at the back. The Spain international has made five errors leading to goals in the league this season, more than any other goalkeeper in the division.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea fans were not pleased to see the former Brighton & Hove Albion man return to goal for the game, and they shared their thoughts on X.

A fan questioned the decision to start the Spanish goalkeeper.

"WHY IS SANCHEZ PLAYING," they asked.

Another fan reacted with despair to the team news.

Another reacted with disappointment to the inclusion of Sanchez in the XI.

Ad

"SANCHEZ P**S OFF MAN," they posted.

A fan gave up hope on seeing the goalkeeper in the XI:

"Sanchez is back? We are doomed," they wrote.

Another fan questioned the goalkeeper's inclusion.

"why sanchez again FFS," they asked.

A fan advised Maresca to be ready for whatever heat comes his way after his decision.

"SANCHEZ…. Maresca should be ready for whatever heat that comes," they posted.

Ad

Chelsea boss Maresca has also taken the bold step of including defender Wesley Fofana in the starting XI for the game against the Foxes. The Frenchman starts at right-back, making his first appearance since picking up a hamstring injury in December.

Chelsea star misses out against Leicester City with ankle problem

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has been left out of the squad to face Leicester City due to an injury. The former Olympique Lyonnais man has failed to recover from an ankle problem picked up in his last appearance in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Ad

Enzo Maresca had been confident of Gusto's availability against the Foxes despite the Frenchman being forced off midway through the first half against FC Copenhagen.

With captain Reece James also unavailable, Maresca has opted to name 17-year-old academy star Genesis Antwi on the bench for the first time in his career. The right-back joins fellow academy stars Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George among the substitutes for the Blues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback