“We’re more focused on team players who put in individual performances which serve the team” – Ligue 1 club president appears to aim dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid transfer links

Olympique de Marseille president Pablo Longoria has seemingly hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo after denying the club's rumored interest in signing the Manchester United forward.

This is not the first time the Spanish football executive has discredited such rumors. The French outfit were linked with a move for the Portuguese superstar in the summer when his future at Old Trafford was uncertain. However, Longoria remained firm in his position on the matter and said at the time (via 90min):

"It’s the social media world full of fake news. We want reality. Ronaldo deal is not for us. It’d be like saying that De Bruyne or Haaland are OM targets. Let’s focus on our real project."

The Ligue 1 club's president has now provided a similar update on the club's speculated interest in Cristiano Ronaldo. This time, however, he appears to have taken a dig at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, insisting that his club requires 'team players'. Longoria told RMC Sport (via The Mirror):

"Football is very clear. You make do with the means you have at your disposal, with a financial balance. You have to do everything to get better results, seek to improve the team, but with financial stability. That’s important in 2022. We need a sustainable financial situation."

Longoria added:

"We are far from ideas like that [of signing Ronaldo], of big stars, individual players. We’re more focused on team players who put in individual performances which serve the team... We have a project where everyone needs to work for a collective."

Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Manchester United's fixture against Chelsea

Ronaldo will not feature in Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 22). The club have released a statement on their official website regarding the matter. It read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

The Portuguese superstar will miss his side's trip to west London following his antics in the United's previous encounter against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over the Lilywhites and displayed his frustration with an early departure from Old Trafford.

The Portuguese left the stadium before the final whistle blew, and as a result, will face the consequences with what appears to be a suspension.

