“We’re getting relegated” - Real Madrid fans distraught as key player leaves training in tears after suffering ACL injury

Real Madrid's hope for a triumphant season has suffered an immense blow. The news that the Spanish giants' first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered an ACL injury has left fans in shock.

The Belgian international sustained the injury during a training session, ruling him out of action for the rest of the season. In a formal statement, Real Madrid confirmed the severity of the situation (via Fabrizio Romano):

“After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he’s been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

The ominous news left fans devastated, with many taking to social media to express their sorrow and concern.

Here are some of the best reactions:

jude @DaleTay17588680 @MadridUniversal @miguelitocope A bad season incoming

Sasha Mehta @sashamehta02 @MadridXtra No mbappe, no courtois, horror of a defence yeah we're getting relegated at this point

Pluto ⁶🦉 @WinterNueve @MadridXtra hes out for a season WE ARE ABSOLUTELY FINISHED

YoBoiAlexis7 @SwagWaffals101 @MadridUniversal @miguelitocope Yea forget this season already

Vlad Roguti @RogutiVlad @MadridXtra no forward, no cortouis, can we skip season 23/24?

Thibaut Courtois' contributions to Real Madrid have been undeniably significant. Since his transfer from Chelsea in 2018, he has become an integral part of the club's defense. In his 230 appearances for the club, the Belgian has been instrumental in securing two La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy.

However, the timing of the injury has dealt Real Madrid an immediate tactical conundrum. With the new season just around the corner and a challenging opener against Athletic Bilbao, the team find themselves with only Andriy Lunin as a senior goalkeeping option.

This unsettling scenario raises questions about the club's depth and their ability to adjust to a season without Courtois.

Real Madrid eyeing PSG wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery for the 2024 summer transfer window

Real Madrid have their sights set on one of football's most promising talents. According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery is on the Merengues' radar. With only two years left on his contract with PSG, Madrid are considering a strategic move in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Zaire-Emery's football journey began in Montreuil, France, where he began his youth career at Aubervilliers. His transfer to Paris nearly a decade ago marked the beginning of an extraordinary rise. The French U-19 international has advanced rapidly at PSG, making significant strides in his development.

Making his first-team debut as a 16-year-old, Zaire-Emery has already earned 31 appearances and two goals for Les Parisiens. His performances have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, elevating his profile as one of the brightest young prospects in the game.

Madrid's interest, however, faces stiff competition. Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the French prodigy, showing keenness to secure his services.