“We’re not giving up” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after netting 60th career hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Norwich

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to address fans following the team’s 3-2 win in the Premier League over Norwich. Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick to help United to a narrow victory, improving their chances of finishing in the top-four at the end of the campaign.

On Instagram, Ronaldo posted:

"Very happy with this win and for getting us back on track in the Premier League. Like I said before, individual achievements are only worth it when they help us reach our goals as a team, and the 60th hat-trick in my career is so much more important because it brought us the 3 points. Well done, lads, tremendous effort from everyone. We’re not giving up, we’re fighting until the end!"

Cristiano Ronaldo got the Red Devils off to a good start after seven minutes following some brilliant work by Anthony Elanha to set up the goal. He would then double United’s lead with a header from an Alex Telles delivery.

However, Norwich found their way back into the game, with Kieran Dowell scoring the Canaries' first after being set up by Teemu Pukki. Pukki returned the favor, receiving Dowell's pass and leveling the match after 52 minutes had been played.

The game would be decided by Ronaldo after he scored a direct free kick to complete his hat-trick and restore Manchester United's lead. The goal takes Ronaldo’s tally for United to 21 in all competitions so far despite their less than impressive campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives Manchester United hope for Premier League top-four finish

It seemed like a turn of luck for the Red Devils as other top-four contenders suffered losses in the Premier League today.

Arsenal struggled against Southampton, eventually succumbing to a 1-0 defeat. The Gunners were unable to find the net for the third time since mid-March when they lost 2-0 to Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur were also overwhelmed by Brighton at White Hart Lane, even though they had only just beaten the side in mid-March.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick saved Manchester United's blushes as the Red Devils nearly succumbed to a stunning draw against relegation-bound Norwich. His goals have put United in fifth place, just behind Tottenham, who are three points ahead.

Arsenal have the chance to leapfrog United as they have a game in hand. However, the Gunners seem to be struggling with form, which may keep them from finishing in the top four.

If Manchester United can win consecutive Premier League games, there's a good chance that they will play in the Champions League next campaign. With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to leave in the summer, another chance at continental football next season could potentially keep the star at Old Trafford.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar