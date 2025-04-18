“We're not going to complain, but this happens here” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick gives reason for Dortmund defeat in Champions League 

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has attributed his team's loss to Borussia Dortmund to a hectic schedule. On April 15, the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Signal Iduna Park saw Dortmund beat them 3-1. Despite the loss, the Catalan team's 5-3 aggregate victory sent them to the semi-finals.

Flick expressed his dissatisfaction with the way fixtures have been set up in the remarks he made following the game. He explained how his players were exhausted from traveling late at night and playing nonstop games, telling the press (via Mundo Deportivo on X):

"Do you know how many games we've played in the last two weeks? We arrive at 3:00 a.m., at 4:00 a.m.... with the players going to sleep at 5:00 a.m. We're not going to complain, but this happens here. In every league, clubs are protected when they play in the Champions League."

The Barcelona manager also noted that the scheduling bodies had no idea what it felt like for the participating teams:

"We don't have time to rest. Those who are responsible for this, I would like to talk about it because they have no idea what it's like."

A hat-trick from Serhou Guirassy helped Dortmund put Barcelona on the edge, but Ramy Bensebaini's own goal kept the Spanish team afloat. Guirassy started off from the penalty spot (15'), before adding his brace (49'). Bensebaini's own goal came just before the hour (54'), before Guirassy found the net once more (76').

Barcelona eye second trophy under Flick, but celebrations put on ice: Reports

Barcelona are aiming for their second trophy of the season, and they will face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final in Seville on April 26. However, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), Hansi Flick has insisted that celebrations, if they occur at all, will be brief.

Flick has made preparation and recuperation his top priorities in anticipation of their Champions League semi-final first leg matchup against Inter Milan. After the final, the team will reportedly have a quiet post-match dinner before going to bed.

They will have little downtime before the European matchup at the Lluis Companys Stadium. Indeed, just four days after facing Real Madrid, on April 30, they have to take on Inter. The second leg is scheduled for May 6 at San Siro. In the meantime, the Blaugrana have to face Celta Vigo this weekend (April 19) at home.

