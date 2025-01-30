"We're going for controversial" - Gary Neville makes score prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City

Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to secure all three points against Manchester City in their Premier League showdown at the Emirates this Sunday (February 2).

The Gunners are currently second in the league table, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The league leaders have been in excellent form this season and Mikel Arteta's side are yet to catch up to them.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have endured arguably their worst campaign under Pep Guardiola so far. The Cityzens are currently fourth in the standings, 12 points adrift of Liverpool.

Their form this season has been a cause for worry, given Guardiola's dominance of the English top flight since he joined the club. And it seems the reigning champions are unlikely to extend their record to a fifth consecutive Premier League title this campaign.

The Gunners are set to host Manchester City at the Emirates this weekend and Gary Neville has offered his prediction for the fixture. Speaking on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, the Manchester United icon said:

"We're going for controversial, we're going for it. I'm feeling this. Arsenal three City nil. We fancy Arsenal strongly here."

Arsenal came close to ending their lengthy drought for a league title after competing in fierce title races against Manchester City over the last two seasons. However, the Gunners finished a close second on both occasions as City secured back-to-back triumphs.

Mikel Arteta provides worrying injury update on Arsenal star ahead of Manchester City clash

Mikel Arteta has revealed that goalkeeper David Raya missed the Gunners' UEFA Champions League encounter against Girona this week (January 29) due to injury.

The north Londoners traveled to Girona on Wednesday and secured a 2-1 victory in Europe, courtesy of goals from Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri. Arteta fielded a well-rotated squad that saw Bournemouth loanee Neto get the nod in goal.

It was assumed that Raya and other key players were rested since Arsenal had almost achieved qualification to the knockout stages already, having secured five wins, a draw, and a loss in their first seven games in the league phase.

However, Arteta has revealed Raya was actually injured, indicating a cause for concern ahead of their Manchester City clash.

He said (via Metro):

"Yeah, he’s not fit. Apart from that, if there is a player who deserves a chance then it’s Neto."

Arteta then stated after the game:

"He certainly could not play, he is injured and that is it."

