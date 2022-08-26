"We’re going to do everything we can to stop that" - Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder lands crushing Manchester United transfer blow with latest comments on Antony

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has made it absolutely clear that the club have no intentions of selling Antony to Manchester United this summer.

Antony has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer. Ajax, however, have rejected multiple offers for the Brazilian forward. The Amsterdam-based club have put a price tag of €100 million on the forward's head. According to The Metro, Manchester United's latest bid was in excess of €90 million.

Despite United's persistence, Alfred Schreuder has come out and said that Ajax are doing everything possible to keep Antony at the club. The ball is currently in Ajax's court as Antony still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Speaking after the UEFA Champions League group-stage draw, Alfred Schreuder was quoted as saying the following (via The Metro). Ajax have been drawn alongside Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers in their group.

"I continue to assume that Antony will continue to play at Ajax. I understand what he wants but he has a contract with Ajax and I think we are a nice club, too. The finances are not up to me. We have sold a lot of players and a lot of players have come to Ajax with a certain ambition. I think you take that, too. That is my feeling and I dare to express it."

He added:

"We know a little bit about how football works, don’t we? The boy really wants to go, but then it doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. We’re going to do everything we can to stop that."

It is worth mentioning that Ajax have lost quite a few players in the current transfer window and therefore cannot afford to lose anymore. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sebastien Haller and Nicolas Tagliafico have all left the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer.

Manchester United are in dire need for attacking depth

Manchester United, on the other hand, are still pushing to sign a new forward this summer. Erik ten Hag's side need more depth in attack. As things stand, United have only three guaranteed first-team forwards in Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still at the club but has been wanting a move away from Old Trafford all summer long. There is a very real possibility that the Portuguese superstar will quit Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut.

This leaves Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag with just Anthony Elanga as a backup option to the aforementioned attacking trio.

