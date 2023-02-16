We're going to fight to the end - Real Madrid star vows to challenge Barcelona in title fight despite 8-point deficit

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has vowed to keep fighting for the La Liga title this season. Los Blancos are eight points behind Barcelona, who lead the charts with 56 points after 21 games.

Madrid won their last league game 4-0 against Elche on Wednesday (February 15) night. Karim Benzema scored twice from the spot, while Luka Modric and Marco Asensio added the two other goals.

Los Blancos recently won the FIFA Club World Cup and will now shift their focus by wanting to retain their La Liga and Champions League crowns. Ceballos, who is a key player in Madrid's midfield, has vowed to keep fighting. He said after the Elche win:

"It was important to win to match Barcelona's good run. Eight points are not insurmountable, and this team deserves to fight until the end, and that's what we're going to do until the last game".

Ceballos' teammate Eduardo Camavinga also thanked fans and said that the team will fight on for the league title.

“I would like to thank the fans for their support, and we're happy with the win. The team is in good shape, and we're going to keep going. This is a difficult month, but we're going to give it all we have," said the Frenchman.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez happy with clean sheet

Los Blancos defender Nacho Fernandes was happy with his team's overall performance. He expressed his delight at Real Madrid scoring four goals while also maintaining a clean sheet.

He said after the game:

“A clean sheet and a game full of goals, couldn't ask for any more. The team put in a complete performance from the off, despite Elche's current form. We needed to take the points to stay in the chase in La Liga. These three points mean we're still right in the fight".

He added:

"I'm very happy. I didn't start the season off in the best way, but now I'm stringing games together. It's very important to help the team, and I'm ready".

Real Madrid next travel to Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday (February 18).

