"We're going home" "Croatia will win" - Argentina fans fume as 2 key players are benched for 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal

Fans are fuming with Lionel Scaloni's decision not to name Lisandro Martinez or Angel Di Maria in Argentina's starting lineup for the side's FIFA World Cup clash with Croatia.

La Albiceleste take on Vatreni at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, 13 December.

Argentina are hoping to make the final of the FIFA World Cup, but they must get past the 2018 runners-up.

Scaloni has reverted back to a four-man defense for the clash with Croatia.

He adopted three at the back for a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

That decision allowed Martinez, 24, to come into the starting lineup, and he impressed with his relentlessness and grit.

He made four clearances, two interceptions, and two tackles as Argentina secured a memorable win.

However, he drops out of the defense and onto the substitutes bench for the encounter with Croatia.

Meanwhile, Di Maria, 34, came on in the 112th minute after dealing with an injury.

He was left on the bench for the side's 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16 as he recovered.

The Juventus winger has one assist to his name during the tournament, and he has been a constant threat down the right flank.

Di Maria has earned 128 international caps, scoring 27 goals and providing 26 assists.

The former Real Madrid attacker's experience may have been vital for Scaloni's men, but he settles for a place on the bench with Martinez.

Emiliano Martinez, the hero of the quarter-final win over the Dutch, starts in goal.

Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolos Tagliafico start in defense.

Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul and Alex Mac Allister are in midfield.

The iconic Lionel Messi is in attack alongside youngster Julian Alvarez.

However, Scaloni's starting lineup is being met with backlash, and here are some reactions from Twitter:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes it's written in the stars that Messi will win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Ibrahimovich tips Messi to triumph in Qatar.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Ibrahimovic has told reporters that he expects the Argentina icon to win the FIFA World Cup.

The legendary Swedish striker spoke during AC Milan's mid-season tour of Dubai.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

"I think it's already written who will win, and you know who I mean. I think Messi will lift the trophy, it's already written."

The closest the PSG attacker has come to winning the tournament was in 2014.

He led La Albiceleste to the final against Germany, but his side suffered a 1-0 defeat in extra time.

Argentina are on the brink of making the final in Qatar, and Messi has been instrumental every step of the way.

He has scored four goals and contributed two assists in five appearances.

The PSG forward's leadership has been vital throughout, potentially guiding his nation toward FIFA World Cup glory for the third time in history.

