"We’re going to be one of the best teams in the world” - Chelsea star makes emphatic claim after transfer splurge

Chelsea fullback Reece James has claimed that the club's current squad are heading in the right direction. He believes that the team being built at Stamford Bridge can become the best in the world.

Chelsea have spent heavily on young players in the January window. Big money was spent on signing Mykhailo Mudryk (£88 million) and Enzo Fernandez (£107 million), while the likes of Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana are touted to be stars for the future.

Reece James says Chelsea will be one of the best in the world in the future.

In a recent interview, James claimed that he was unsure how long it would take for the team to gel. However, he added that they could soon become the best in the world. He said:

"I don't think there's a trophy we can't win. I think with the team we're building, with all the young players. I think we're going to be one of the best teams in the world."

Mudryk, who has made three appearances in all competitions for Chelsea so far, is yet to register a goal or assist. Fernandez, meanwhile, has provided one assist in two games.

Chelsea have the UEFA Champions League to play for this season

Chelsea have just one trophy to play for this season, and that is the UEFA Champions League. The Blues take on Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16, and Graham Potter is confident of a good performance.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Champions League, the Chelsea manager said:

"In a knockout competition anything can happen. That's the thing. It's two games. I don't think it's valuable for us to look past Dortmund. We have the capability to beat Dortmund but they are also a strong side with the capability to get a result as well. We have to understand that, go to Dortmund with humility, with respect, and try to get the result."

Speaking about the possibility of winning the Champions League again, he said:

"Obviously it's a tough match against a high-quality opponent. But at the same time, our team has got some good players. [This squad] has won the Champions League. They've experienced it. They'll want to fight for the game, that's for sure, and that's exciting for us."

The Blues have won the Champions League twice so far (2011-12 and 2020-21) and both have come when they have struggled in the league. With only eight wins and 31 points from 22 games, the west London club are tottering in ninth position in the table.

