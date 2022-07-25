"We're not going to play with 10 men just because Lewy has left" - Bayern Munich star makes bold claim after Lewandowski's Barcelona transfer

Robert Lewandowski parted ways with Bayern Munich to complete a sensational transfer to Barcelona this summer, leaving a massive hole in the Bavarian's attack as a result.

Despite that, the striker's former teammate Thomas Muller is confident that the team won't be found lacking upfront in the absence of the Polish forward next season.

Robert Lewandowski's move to Barcelona produced a big transfer saga this summer. Bayern Munich were initially reluctant to let go of their talisman and tried to keep hold of him but the 33-year-old's insistence ensured that the move eventually happened.

Commenting on the move, Thomas Muller said during an interview with German outlet Bild (via Sport):

"All sides decided that Lewandowski would leave the club.

"There were good reasons for it but without a doubt we don't know what to expect when a player, who has always scored 30 to 50 goals per season, is now no longer with us on the pitch."

The German also spoke about Bayern Munich's reliance on Robert Lewandowski's massive influence during his time at the club. According to him, the team had no plans to play for the striker, although that happened unconsciously.

"No plan existed to play just for him but when you know you have a player like that it's what you do. Now things will change and it'll be exciting to see how the new attack develops," he said.

Bayern Munich will likely record a reduction in their goalscoring rate now that they no longer have their most potent finisher with them. Thomas Muller expects the Bavarians to continue to be successful, regardless.

"Objective has to be that we don't sit here within six months and say, we're lacking goals, we have a problem," he continued. "We're not going to play with 10 men just because Lewy has left. Now there will be chances for other players.

"Maybe we'll score less but it does not mean that we are not going to be successful as a team. For example, Mario Mandzukic replaced Mario Gómez in 2012. Mandzukic did not get the numbers Gomez had but we won the treble and were invincible as a team."

Can Robert Lewandowski replicate his Bayern Munich brilliance at Barcelona?

The end of a chapter...

After joining Barcelona in a deal worth €45 million this summer, all eyes will be on the Polish forward to step up and shine in the Catalan capital. But can he be as effective for the Blaugrana as he was with the Bavarians?

While there's no straight answer to this question, there's a strong indication that the player will thrive at his new club.

For instance, during his first appearance for Barcelona in yesterday's El Clasico, Lewandowski gelled seamlessly with his new teammates, threatened the opposition defense constantly and almost found the net.

In fact, it looked as if the striker had been working with his new colleagues for a long time, which is a positive sign of things to come.

