“We’re going to say both teams deserve to win” – Vincent Kompany offers interesting prediction about Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool's battle for the Premier League title has proven to be quite incredible this season, with only one point separating the two teams right now.

Former City defender Vincent Kompany has tipped his former club to triumph with their one-point lead, although he feels either team deserves to go home with the crown in May. The Belgian told reporters, as quoted by Manchester Evening New:

“Obviously, I’m biased, so I’m going to say City but I think most importantly, City have been in this position before plenty of times. I don’t think Liverpool will drop points but I don’t think City will drop points and I think it will be another race where at the end, we’re going to say both teams deserve to win. One point may be too much, I hope City do it.”

As things stand, Manchester City have the ball in their court, thanks to their one-point lead over Liverpool. The Cityzens simply need to ensure they earn victories in their five remaining fixtures in the league to triumph.

Vincent Kompany doesn't think Pep Guardiola needs to say much to his men. The Belgian believes the current crop of players at the Etihad Stadium possess enough experience to hold their nerves and get the job done in the coming weeks. He continued:

“I think he [Guardiola] doesn’t need to tell the players too much. Having experienced it, you focus on each game. You will try and find the right tone of voice; the right message depending on what he’s feeling for that game."

“I think he knows that he can trust the players. These guys know what they have to do and if they really focus and do everything, they have to do it every single day of the week. In general, the chances are better for them to win than the other team."

A look at Liverpool and Manchester City's remaining Premier League fixtures

Who will win the title race this season?

Manchester City will continue their title chase this weekend with a clash against Watford on Saturday. After that, the Cityzens will lock horns with Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Wolves in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have a vital derby clash with Everton on Sunday. Following that, they will lock horns with Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves in their last five games.

