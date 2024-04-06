"We’re not going to see that FA Cup business" - Ian Wright makes prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Liverpool could beat Manchester United comfortably when the two teams meet in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 7).

The Reds have had some memorable results against the Red Devils during Jurgen Klopp's reign. This includes two league wins in the 2021-22 season with an aggregate scoreline of 9-0 (4-0 at Anfield, 5-0 at Old Trafford).

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United were also thrashed 7-0 at Anfield in the Premier League in March 2023. Wright believes the Manchester-based outfit could be in for a long day if Liverpool pull up to Old Trafford with their game face on.

Wright said on the Wrighty's House podcast (via Metro):

"A team like Liverpool, going for what they’re going for now, the manager leaving, everything that’s in Liverpool’s armory to go and make sure that they’re ready for a game… we’re not going to see that FA Cup business, with Man United and what they did in the FA Cup. I just feel that Liverpool will be much more focused and they’re going to be even more ruthless...

"...I just feel at this stage of the season, Liverpool will know they’re coming and we’re going to put them in their place, whatever it takes. I’m worried for United because, as much as they can score, I can see them getting another good hiding. I can see it."

Manchester United have already lost eight of their 20 home matches across competitions this season. They did, however, secure a 0-0 league draw at Anfield this term and beat Liverpool 4-3 (A.E.T) in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Virgil van Dijk pleased with important Liverpool win ahead of Manchester United outing

Virgil van Dijk highlighted the importance of Liverpool's league win against Sheffield United on Thursday (April 4).

Liverpool have the luxury of calling themselves the Premier League leaders when they visit Old Trafford this weekend. That wouldn't have been possible if they dropped points at home against the Blades. They came close to doing so, with the game tied at 1-1 with 75 minutes on the clock.

A humdinger from Alexis Mac Allister then put Liverpool in front, with substitute Cody Gakpo sealing a 3-1 scoreline with a 90th-minute goal. The win was significant as it put the Reds on top of the table with 70 points from 30 matches — two ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Speaking on the importance of the three points, Van Dijk told TNT Sports after the game (via Mirror):

"You don't want to have any dropped points, you don’t want to have any sort of slip-ups. What we can influence is only our performances and try to win and that’s the main focus. We can watch other teams at this stage but there's no point."

The Reds can solidify their grip at the top if they beat Manchester United for the first time this season on Sunday. The Red Devils are sixth and trail their rivals by 22 points but Mohamed Salah, for one, believes they will be out to spoil Liverpool's chances of winning the league.

