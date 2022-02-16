"We’re only at half-time" - PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the squad is ready for the second leg after Real Madrid win

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has praised his players after their win over Real Madrid but has warned that it is just half-time in the tie. The Ligue1 side secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Los Blancos thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Kylian Mbappe.

The UEFA Champions League has been missing from PSG's title cabinet, and the club are keen on winning it this season. With signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and more, the pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino to deliver.

Speaking to RMC Sport after the game, Nasser said he was pleased with the performance. He claimed to have complete faith in the manager and the players to seal the tie after warning them that the game was still at half-time.

"We had a very, very good game. The players played as a great team. We controlled the game from the first minute to the last, up until the goal. It was a perfect game. We are very proud of the game but we're only at half-time. I have faith in the players and the coach to keep a cool head. We are ready for the second leg."

Mauricio Pochettino happy with PSG's performance against Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino also praised his players after the win over Real Madrid.

The Argentine added that they needed to be a little more aggressive in the final third and said:

"I'm very happy for the players, who deserve it. I think the result is a bit short, but it gives us hope for Madrid knowing that it's going to be very complicated. We cut the Madrid circuit with good pressure, their collective play with incredible players in midfield. We have recovered a lot in the opposite field to Madrid and we have forced them to play in the opposite field.

"We lacked perhaps a little aggressiveness in the last third. We have made a great effort and the commitment of the team is very good. We took risks but we were very vigilant. It's PSG's merit. This has happened to us at some point, for example against [Manchester] City. With the talent we have, we have also controlled the game."

PSG will have to shift their focus back to Ligue1 for now as they have three league games before they face Real Madrid in the second leg on March 9.

