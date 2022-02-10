"We’re very happy to have him" - Chelsea assistant coach hails Blues star as 'a big leader' after FIFA Club World Cup semi-final performance

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic for running the show in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup against Al-Hilal FC.

The reigning European champions beat Al Hilal 1-0 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, thanks to a 32nd-minute strike from Romelu Lukaku. Al-Hilal tried hard to make a comeback, and looked dangerous in the second half. However, an impressive Kepa Arrizabalaga kept them at bay by making some crucial saves.

In a post-match press conference, Low, who deputized for Thomas Tuchel after the latter had tested positive for COVID, hailed Kovacic. He said that the midfielder never stopped running and fighting for the ball throughout the match, calling him a big leader in the group.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Man of the match against Al Hilal was Mateo Kovacic!!! Going to be very important player in the final on Saturday, if he has a good game then we have a good chance of winning. Man of the match against Al Hilal was Mateo Kovacic!!! Going to be very important player in the final on Saturday, if he has a good game then we have a good chance of winning. https://t.co/PjBnzhhUeG

Low said about Kovacic:

"Kova has a big experience. He played a lot of big games in his career. He’s important on the pitch and outside it. He brought everything today. He never stopped running, stopped fighting and always tried to find the solution for his teammates. We’re very happy to have Kova in this group. He’s a big leader.”

The Croatian midfielder controlled the middle of the park along with N'Golo Kante, and was very calm and composed on the ball. He had a 91% passing accuracy, gave two key passes, completed 100% of his dribbles and gave three successful long balls. The 27-year-old also won some crucial duels for his team, winning the ball back on multiple occasions.

Thanks to his stellar performance, Kovacic was awarded the man of the match award on the night.

Chelsea to face Palmeiras in FIFA Club World Cup final

After securing a comfortable victory against Al-Hilal, the Blues will face Brazilian club Palmeiras in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

Palmeiras booked their place in the final by beating Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final. Raphael Vega and Dudu were the scorers for the reigning Copa Libertadores winners. The Egyptian club had five shots on target, but failed to find the back of the net.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea vs. Palmeiras



The Club World Cup final is set ⚔️ Chelsea vs. PalmeirasThe Club World Cup final is set ⚔️ https://t.co/TpGbr1WlZf

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea are yet to win the competition, having lost to another Brazilian club, Corinthians, in their first FIFA Club World Cup final in 2012. If they do manage to win, they will be the ninth consecutive European side to do so. Meanwhile, Palmeiras are looking to become the fourth Brazilian club to win the competition.

Edited by Bhargav