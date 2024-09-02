“We’re not happy with the point” - Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson expresses frustration after Crystal Palace draw

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reacted to the Blues' disappointing 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday (September 1). The west London side nudged ahead in this tie through the Senegal international in the 25th minute but had the goal cancelled out by Eberechi Eze in the second half (53').

The Blues created more chances than their London rivals but eventually managed to secure just a point at Stamford Bridge. Following the game's conclusion, Chelsea's only goalscorer, Jackson, said (via the club's official website):

"We're a little bit disappointed to drop points because we should have won the game. We had many chances, and they were defending so low."

"We're not happy with the point but it's better than losing. We just have to fight for the next one, forget the past and try to concentrate on the next games we have."

Chelsea had 13 shots, of which seven found the target while the Eagles managed nine attempts, testing Robert Sanchez thrice. Enzo Maresca's men also enjoyed a large chunk of possession, something that will fill their fans with hope going forward (63%).

That being said, the Blues are in need of points after racking up just four in their first three Premier League matches of the 2024-25 campaign. Their only loss of the season was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of champions Manchester City in their opening fixture.

Chelsea are 11th in the English top-flight standings and will take on Bournemouth after the international break (September 14).

Chelsea boss feels his team deserved to beat Crystal Palace

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca believes that his team deserved to win their match against Crystal Palace on Sunday. However, he is confident that they will secure results moving forward.

Maresca said after the match (via We Ain't Got No History):

"In the way we played today, we are going to win games. We completely deserved to win the game. We created chances and controlled the game."

The Blues have been under heavy scrutiny thanks to their transfer activity. They've brought in the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, and Marc Guiu, among others, this summer.

To the surprise of many, the west Londoners decided to let go of Conor Gallagher, a player who played a key role in the team last season. Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling has been sent out on loan to Arsenal for the rest of the campaign.

