“We’re keeping him back” – National team manager confirms Liverpool star isn’t ‘training fully’ ahead of Man City clash

Manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that Liverpool star Jordan Henderson did not feature for England against Italy on 24 March as he was unable to train properly before the game.

Southgate handed starts to Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in a midfield three as the Three Lions secured a 2-1 win in their Euro 2024 qualifier opener. This was their first win against I Azzurri in Italy since 1961.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher was brought on from the bench for Bellingham late in the second half but Henderson remained an unused substitute. The Liverpool midfielder featured in four of England's five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

After the full-time whistle in Naples, Southgate was asked to address why the 32-year-old did not feature against Italy in any capacity. The English tactician replied (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"Hendo was a big part of the midfield in the World Cup but hasn't trained fully over the last week so we're keeping him back."

It remains to be seen if Henderson will be fit in time for the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifier match-up against Ukraine on Sunday (26 March). Despite a notable dip in form, he has continued to find favor under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The English midfielder has featured in 31 games across competitions for the Reds this season. News of Henderson being unable to train properly with the national team could worry Klopp.

Henderson is the Reds' captain.

Liverpool play against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on 1 April. Thiago Alcantara is currently sidelined with a muscle injury until next month while Stefan Bajcetic has been ruled out for the season with a groin issue.

Liverpool still have time to salvage their season with a top-four finish

Liverpool's performance in the current campaign is a far cry from their displays last season, where they were in the hunt for the quadruple until May.

They ended the season with the FA Cup and the EFL Cup while finishing runners-up in the league and the UEFA Champions League. This season, however, has turned out to be a nightmare for their fans.

The Reds have been dumped out of all cup competitions and are currently sixth in the league table after playing 26 matches. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points and have two games in hand.

A positive result against the Cityzens could propel the Merseyside outfit towards a strong finish to the season where they will aim to finish in the top four. They haven't finished below fourth since Klopp's first full season in charge (2016-17).

