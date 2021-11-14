"We're looking at a team with a lot of confidence" - Ian Wright names 3 Arsenal stars who saved Mikel Arteta from the sack

Arsenal are on an exciting run of form with eight wins in their last ten games. Mikel Arteta and co. are currently sitting above Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Since their 5-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City in August, the Gunners have improved their fortunes dramatically. They've held down the defensive forte as well, conceding just four goals in their last ten outings.

Former Arsenal star and club legend Ian Wright has opined on their form. He has named three players who have guided Arsenal out of their torrid start to the season and into continental qualification spots.

GOAL @goal Arsenal have agreed a £50m deal with Brighton for Ben White according to The Athletic Arsenal have agreed a £50m deal with Brighton for Ben White according to The Athletic https://t.co/LbdgcCsNrp

For Wright, Arsenal's centre-backs and goalkeepers have been a key switch for Arteta. He praised Ben White for his performances. He said:

“I love the fact even with Benjamin White when he’s coming out and he said: ‘I don’t watch much football, I just play football’. I love the fact that he’s brave enough and strong enough to admit that because he can deal with what comes with that."

He further added:

“But when you look at his performances next to Gabriel, it’s very solid with the goalkeeper. It’s a very good team, those three are very solid. They’re footballing centre-halves – into Thomas Partey, into Sambi Lokonga."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😖 Arsenal league goals conceded per game 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙩 Gabriel this season - 3.00



💪 Arsenal league goals conceded per game 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 Gabriel this season - 0.57 😖 Arsenal league goals conceded per game 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙩 Gabriel this season - 3.00💪 Arsenal league goals conceded per game 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 Gabriel this season - 0.57

The legend also praised the Gunners' current structure and style of play, noting that the team now had lots of confidence. He said:

“Now Arsenal are looking like, with the structure and the way the team is playing, you can see if it has to go long they’ll do that, but if a defender has to run it into the midfield and then go from there, we saw Ben White setting up Emile Smith Rowe’s goal the other day. So we’re looking at a team now with a lot of confidence.”

He's something that Arsenal have needed: Wright praises Gunners goalkeeper

England World Cup Qualifier Camp

Ian Wright also had words of praise for Arsenal's new goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The star joined the Gunners from Sheffield United during the summer transfer window. He has quickly become an important member of the team. Wright believes that Ramsdale brings leadership to the Arsenal dressing room. He opined:

“I think they must be even more surprised with what he brings to that dressing room. You can see it when he’s playing. What you do see is how the players just continually come round him. He’s a rallier and it’s something that Arsenal have needed."

Wright further added:

“People constantly talked about Arsenal when it wasn’t going well [that there was] no leaders, no characters in the dressing room. They are a very introverted kind of group of players and he seems to be bringing out the best in those players.”

