"We're losing 10-0" "Most embarrassing decision ever" - Liverpool fans rip into Jurgen Klopp for starting 2 players for Premier League clash against Manchester City

Liverpool fans were left fearing the worst after seeing both James Milner and Harvey Elliott in their starting lineup to take on Manchester City.

They currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table after a slow start to the season in which they've won just two of their eight top-flight games. Jurgen Klopp's woes deepened against Arsenal last week as their defensive injury crisis worsened.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off, with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate both already ruled out. That leaves the Reds' options at right-back limited, with Joe Gomez required to play at center-half, leaving the 37-year-old Milner to fill in at full-back.

The experienced star could face a difficult afternoon against the champions, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland both in sensational form. While Klopp has also decided to drop Jordan Henderson from his starting lineup, fans are also fearing that youngster Elliott may be overrun by City's incredible midfield.

After the teamsheet was released, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their concerns for the clash at Anfield:

~ @TheLfcKop @TheAnfieldTalk Elliott starting against City might be the most embarrassing decision ever @TheAnfieldTalk Elliott starting against City might be the most embarrassing decision ever

Jordan Henderson warns Liverpool about focusing too much on Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

Haaland has been the talk of English football since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 22-year-old has netted 20 goals in his first 13 appearances for City and was given a break during their midweek Champions League draw with Copenhagen.

But Henderson has warned his Reds teammates about concentrating too much on the white-hot striker, warning his colleagues about City's other superstar players. The Liverpool captain wrote in his programme notes:

“Like everyone else, I have been keeping an eye on what Erling Haaland has been doing since he arrived in English football and you have to leave all bias to one side and say he has been absolutely incredible.

“Maybe it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise because City’s quality has been clear for some time and so has his ability to score goals, but for team and player to connect so quickly and so effectively having just come together is not what anyone would consider normal.

“The big mistake, though, would be to focus solely on Haaland. He is clearly a special talent and one who has the quality to do a lot of damage against any side, but both history and current form tells us that City under Pep Guardiola are anything but a one-man team."

