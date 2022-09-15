"We're losing surely" "Recipe for disaster" - Manchester City fans lose their minds as 26-year-old star is named in starting XI against Dortmund 

Manchester City fans are enraged with Pep Guardiola's decision to start Jack Grealish in their UEFA Champions League match at home against Borussia Dortmund today (September 14).

XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Tonight's team newsXI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, GrealishSUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Tonight's team news 📋XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, GrealishSUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand https://t.co/xGzWTUdciJ

Grealish also started their first Champions League Group stage match against Spanish side Sevilla last week. The Cityzens registered a comfortable 4-0 away win thanks to Erling Haaland's brace and a goal each from Phil Foden and Ruben Dias.

Despite their win against Sevilla last week, Manchester City fans are unhappy with Grealish's presence in the starting XI against Dortmund. Fans were also surprised to see Guardiola put Foden on the bench despite his brilliant performance in the win against Sevilla.

Here are some of the comments by the City fans after the announcement of the playing XI against Borussia Dortmund:

. @philipfoden_ @ManCity There’s no way fodens been dropped after that game in Seville 🤣🤣 @ManCity There’s no way fodens been dropped after that game in Seville 🤣🤣

The 26-year-old former Aston Villa player was not the only player whose presence made Manchester City fans filled with rage. Riyad Mahrez was the second player whose presence in the starting XI did not go well with the club's followers.

What a horrible day to watch football. Recycle ball for 90 minutes with Mahrez and Grealish on the wings… What a horrible day to watch football.

Foland💫🧘‍♂️ @fodenHalaand @ManCity Grealish and Mahrez again. we are losing surely @ManCity Grealish and Mahrez again. we are losing surely😭😭😭😭

sösa. @sxnwvbile @ManCity grealish in the starting lineup is a recipe for disaster @ManCity grealish in the starting lineup is a recipe for disaster

✩ @oluwxnuski Grealish and Stones are gonna be the biggest liabilities tonight Grealish and Stones are gonna be the biggest liabilities tonight

official_tza @musaaskofu @City_Xtra Grealish is the biggest flop in this team @City_Xtra Grealish is the biggest flop in this team

The Premier League champions signed Grealish on a six-year deal in August 2021 for £100million, making him the most expensive English player ever.

However, the 26-year-old has failed to deliver on the expected lines in the number of opportunities he has received at the Etihad Stadium. His injury issues and inconsistent form has meant that the Englishman has failed to make a big impact at the club so far.

The English midfielder has made only 10 goal contributions in the 32 games he has played for City across different tournaments since August 2021.

Arsenal's Premier League tie against Manchester City postponed to make way for the Europa League clash against PSV

Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Manchester City, initially set for October 19, has been postponed. This was done to make for the Gunners' UEFA Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven.

In turn, our @PremierLeague fixture with 🗓 Fixture list updateOur @EuropaLeague clash with @PSV has been rescheduled.In turn, our @PremierLeague fixture with @ManCity has been postponed. 🗓 Fixture list updateOur @EuropaLeague clash with @PSV has been rescheduled. In turn, our @PremierLeague fixture with @ManCity has been postponed.

Arsenal's game against PSV was scheduled to be held on Thursday (September 15). However, a lack of available police in London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the authorities to postpone the match.

Arsenal will now play against the Dutch side on October 20.

