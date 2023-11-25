"We're losing unfortunately", "The world is watching" - Liverpool fans left with mixed feelings as Klopp names starting XI against Manchester City

Liverpool fans have been caught in two minds after Jurgen Klopp named his starting XI to take on Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium today (Saturday, November 25).

The 2022-23 treble winners are at the summit of the league standings with 28 points from 12 games, one point above second-placed Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be hoping to usurp their rivals with an away win to claim the coveted top spot.

Alisson Becker starts in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defense. The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones. Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez start up front to complete the starting XI.

While many Liverpool fans are excited about the blockbuster clash, some have voiced concerns over Klopp starting Matip over Ibrahima Konate, who has been named on the bench. Moreover, a section of fans are also worried about Mac Allister being played out of his preferred position as the team's No. 6.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The world is watching."

Another fan wrote:

"We’re losing unfortunately with that midfield & Mac Allister as a 6."

Manchester City emerged as the victors in this fixture last season, defeating the Reds 4-1 in a one-sided contest. However, they have failed to win consecutive home league games against the Merseysiders since 1937.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool superstar can still 'improve' ahead of Manchester City fixture

The Liverpool manager reckons Mohamed Salah can further improve as a player, hailing the 31-year-old for his development since arriving at Anfield from Roma in 2017.

Salah has long established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. The Egyptian King has netted 198 goals and provided 83 assists in 322 appearances across all competitions. He has helped the Reds win seven trophies including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

During this weekend's pre-match press conference, Klopp stated (via Liverpool ECHO):

"Of course, he can improve. We expect that from him. Why would he be first in the building and last out if he didn't want to improve? But he has gained experience over the years that he knows much more about the game."

"Completely different to when he arrived here. He is really good with his teammates, and the forward players. He is pretty special. Long may it continue."

Salah's stellar form has continued into the current campaign despite links to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad over the summer. He has netted 12 goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances, becoming more of a team player in the process as well.