"We’re making a fool of ourselves"- Xavi discloses why he was sent off in Barcelona's draw against Getafe

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was sent off in his team's goalless La Liga draw against Getafe yesterday (August 13).

The two teams played out a highly intense game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with rash tackles flying and cards being brandished throughout the 90 minutes. In total, Getafe were shown eight yellow cards as compared to Barca's two.

Getafe committed 20 fouls but Xavi felt the number should have been bigger. He was an animated figure on the touchline, especially when the referee's decisions did not go his team's way.

In the 70th minute, Xavi was given the marching orders by referee Cesar Soto Grado. He was displeased by a foul not being given on Ez Abde at the edge of Getafe's box and got too close to the linesman to appeal the decision.

The referee intervened and sent the Spanish tactician off with 20 minutes remaining in the game. After the game, he clarified why he was given the marching orders and told BarcaTV+ (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"The referee sent me off for telling him that there were too many fouls. They allow them to foul way too much. This is a complete shame. We need effective time in football. We’re making a fool of ourselves."

Getafe would arguably be the happier of the two sides with the draw at home against the defending league champions. The visitors kept 75% of the ball and had a superior xG (1.49) as compared to Getafe's 0.57 (h/t FotMob).

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez gives verdict on Raphinha's sending-off against Getafe

Xavi Hernandez said he understands why Raphinha was sent off. But he said that the Brazilian winger was acting out of frustration after Barcelona's alleged unfair treatment by the referee.

Raphinha was booked in the 38th minute for taking his protests over a foul too far. But the referee had no choice but to produce a straight red when he elbowed Denis Suarez in the face four minutes later.

Anticipating another rough challenge from Getafe's No. 4, the former Leeds United winger led in with his right elbow. His marching orders meant Barca were at a disadvantage for around 15 minutes before Getafe's Jaime Mata was also sent off.

After the game, Xavi said, via the aforementioned source:

"Raphinha was wrong, but he acted like that because so many things were happening and the referee was not calling the fouls. The referee was not in control of the match at all."

Raphinha's straight red card could mean a start for either Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres, who were both left out of Barcelona's starting XI against the Geta Azulones.