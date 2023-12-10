"We’re a mid-table team. Accept it and move on", "Please sack Pochettino" - Fans on X explode as Chelsea slump to 2-0 loss against Everton

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Chelsea suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Everton in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday, December 10.

The Blues got off to a bright start in the heated Premier League fixture. Cole Palmer's long-range effort in the 14th minute appeared to be destined for the top corner but it was brilliantly saved by Jordan Pickford.

Everton started the second half on a more positive note. Dwight McNeil's strike was well-saved by Robert Sanchez. However, the Chelsea shot-stopper was helpless four minutes later when Sean Dyche's men took the lead.

McNeil played a through ball into the path of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Sanchez made a stellar save to deny the latter in a one-on-one, but the ball rebounded in front of Abdoulaye Doucoure. The 30-year-old showed great composure, drilling the ball into the bottom-left corner to break the deadlock.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser but were unable to pose much of a threat in Everton's box. The Toffees secured all three points through Lewis Dobbin's 92nd-minute goal after Petrovic failed to punch the ball clear from a corner.

One fan posted:

"We’re a mid table team. Accept it and move on."

Another fan wrote:

"Please sack Pochettino"

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. have now lost three out of their last five league games and are struggling for consistency in the Premier League. They remain in 12th place with just 19 points from 16 games and have already lost seven games this season.

Everton vs Chelsea: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Everton showed great resilience to defeat Chelsea 2-0 at home on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed in the Premier League fixture.

The Blues dominated possession with 72 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 687 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. In contrast, Everton just had 28 percent possession and attempted 258 passes with an accuracy of 64 percent.

The west London outfit had more opportunities up front, landing a total of 16 shots, with four being on target. However, they failed to make the most of their possession and chances compared to the Toffees. Sean Dyche and Co. had nine shots in total, landing five on target, and were arguably deserved winners on the day.