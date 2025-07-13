"We're monitoring the situation" - Inter Miami boss provides update on Lionel Messi as he creates new MLS record 

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has provided an update on Lionel Messi's workload following a 2-1 win against Nashville on Saturday, July 12. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored yet another brace, creating a record in the MLS for scoring two goals in five games back to back.

Ad

Lionel Messi has been in phenomenal form this season for Inter Miami and has almost carried the club single-handedly. He has amassed 16 goals in 16 games in the MLS so far this season while also producing six assists.

Following the game, Javier Mascherano lavished praise on his star attacker and acknowledged his extreme workload. He has also insisted that he will try to offer the Argentine maestro a much-needed break when the opportunity presents itself. Mascherano said, as quoted by GOAL:

Ad

Trending

“Obviously, we’re monitoring the situation daily and having ongoing conversations with him. We’ll find the right time to give him a break. What he continues to do is unbelievable - breaking records every three days. He’s the flag bearer of this team, our leader, and he sets the standard for how we compete. It’s truly a blessing to be part of this stage of his career.”

Ad

Lionel Messi is now 38 years of age but continues to be a world-class attacker for both club and country. He joined Inter Miami in 2023 and has been the Herons' poster boy since. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has scored 56 goals and provided 25 assists in 66 games for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano opens up on rumours linking Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate with the Herons

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has addressed speculation regarding Rodrigo De Paul potentially joining the MLS side this summer. The Argentine midfielder, who shares a very close friendship with Lionel Messi, has been strongly linked with a move to the Chase Stadium.

Ad

Mascherano has refused to speak in detail regarding the speculation but admitted that he is aware of the rumours. He has also hailed his compatriot for his incredible qualities. Mascherano told Deporte Total USA via Bolavip:

"I’ve also read and heard what’s been reported in the media. There’s nothing official regarding Rodrigo De Paul. I always say the same thing: we need to be cautious because he’s a player under contract with another club, and I don’t like speaking about players who don’t belong to our team. If something changes in the future, I’ll have no problem talking about it."

Ad

Mascherano added:

"He’s a high-quality player, a World Cup champion, he plays for the Argentina national team, and has been competing in Europe for a long time. Players like that are the ones we like. But I don’t know anything about it."

Inter Miami secured a 2-1 win against Nashville on Saturday, July 12 as Lionel Messi scored a fifth consecutive brace in MLS. The Herons are fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference, although they trail leaders Philadelphia by five points with three games in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More