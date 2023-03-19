"We're never getting out of 10th position" - Twitter reacts as Chelsea play out 2-2 draw with relegation battlers Everton

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-battling Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on March 18 and fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

Ellis Simms scored an 89th-minute equalizer for the Toffees, who earned a valuable point in their bid for top-flight survival.

Following a dour opening stanza which didn't yield any goals, the game burst to life after the break with Joao Felix, breaking the deadlock just seven minutes after the restart.

Abdoulaye Doucoure restored parity for Everton in the 69th minute, but Kai Havertz put Chelsea back in front as he converted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Three points appeared to have been sealed with the match winding down, but Simms broke Chelsea hearts with a late goal to make it 2-2 on the night.

After winning three games in a row in all competitions, the draw will be a huge disappointment for Graham Potter's side. They remain in 10th position of the league with 38 points from 27 games.

Fans made no secret of their disappointment with the result, with one Twitter user claiming that Chelsea are "never getting out of the 10th position." Another put the onus on Potter for "shocking" substitutions.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Chelsea's draw with Everton:

P @ForeverBlue_07 @ChelseaFC We’re never getting out of 10th position @ChelseaFC We’re never getting out of 10th position

Rajeev Ravi @RajeevlochanR @ChelseaFC This is all on Graham Potter. His substitutions have been shocking. I can't believe what I am seeing. @ChelseaFC This is all on Graham Potter. His substitutions have been shocking. I can't believe what I am seeing.

Lloyd Canfield @LloydCanfield @ChelseaFC No no no no no no no no NO @ChelseaFC No no no no no no no no NO

Gav @gavincook_66 @ChelseaFC Potter’s subs today have been an absolute disgrace caused us the game @ChelseaFC Potter’s subs today have been an absolute disgrace caused us the game

Brock @brockogami @ChelseaFC We score, Potter subs, concede minutes later, rinse and repeat: it’s a joke @ChelseaFC We score, Potter subs, concede minutes later, rinse and repeat: it’s a joke

DAVID WAINAINA @dwainaina56 @ChelseaFC I said we dropping points. This is what I meant. Potter’s technical changes are horrible every day!! @ChelseaFC I said we dropping points. This is what I meant. Potter’s technical changes are horrible every day!!

NICK @CFCNick3 @ChelseaFC Always preferred 10th over 9th place anyway @ChelseaFC Always preferred 10th over 9th place anyway

Chelsea's European aspirations dealt fresh blow

Chelsea have spent more than £600 million in signings this season and yet may not even secure European football next term - a catastrophic prospect for everyone involved.

The Blues have been terrible since the start of the season, with Thomas Tuchel getting the boot in September 2022. Graham Potter, following a promising start to his tenure, has suffered disappointing results.

Despite a slew of new acquisitions, the west Londoners remain far from competing for titles. In fact, they are languishing in 10th position in the league standings, 11 points behind the top-four.

With only 11 top-flight games left in the campaign, Chelsea are running out of time to salvage their disastrous season.

Poll : 0 votes