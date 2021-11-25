“We’re not worried what people say about us” - Tuchel hits back at Pochettino's criticism of Chelsea's 'defensive' style of play

Thomas Tuchel has hit back at Mauricio Pochettino for claiming Chelsea is a 'defensive team'. The German manager admitted he does not like listening to what others say and believes in his team.

Chelsea have been a tough team to play against since Tuchel took over. The Blues have conceded just 24 goals in the 50 matches under the German manager. Interestingly, five of those goals came in their match against West Bromwich Albion, who got relegated from the Premier League last season.

Speaking to the media after Chelsea's 4-0 demolition of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel swept aside talk of his team being defensive. He believes the players have put in a lot of effort to be playing such high-quality football and said:

"I don't listen too much to what people say about us. I feel into my team and staff what we feel comfortable [with] and I think us from day one very brave in our approach to defending. We had instantly a lot of ball possession and from there we tried to create chances and to be dangerous."

Tuchel added:

"Then comes a new season and we try to recreate it. The group is a bit new and things are like this, in some moments things come easier and you catch momentum."

The Chelsea boss also credited his players and believes the Blues have been defined by their team effort.

"This is clearly the case now and full credit to the guys. We are not worried what people say about us. We want to be strong in all parts of this game. It is a complex game: some moments you have to defend strong and some you find the spaces to attack a bit easier than others," Tuchel said. "It is so complex and we do this together. It stays a team effort and it is the outstanding characteristic of this team."

Chelsea have started the season well, but injuries remain a concern

Chelsea have made a terrific start to the 2021-22 season and are top of the Premier League table and their UEFA Champions League group. However, things are not all good at Stamford Bridge, and injuries seem to be a big issue.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are back in training, but Ben Chilwell is expected to be out for some time. Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz are also out injured but are expected to return soon.

