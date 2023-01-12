"We’re now on the same page" - Chelsea dealt transfer blow as AC Milan director Paulo Maldini delivers fresh Rafael Leao transfer update

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has provided an update on the future of star attacker Rafael Leao, who has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.

The AC Milan forward has been the subject of interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe in recent times following his exploits for the Rossoneri.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with the Portugal international's services while there has been interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid as well.

However, Paolo Maldini's latest update on Leao's future will be a major blow for all the clubs linked with his signature.

The AC Milan icon, who currently works as the technical director of the Rossoneri, has claimed that the Serie A champions are in talks with the forward regarding a renewal.

Maldini has also revealed that the Portuguese attacker is keen on extending his stay at the San Siro. He said, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

“We are in talks to extend Leão contract. We will try to get it done, it seems we’re now on the same page. It seems he wants to stay.

“We want to try to get it sealed as soon as possible, we are on it discussing with Rafa.”

Rafael Leao has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A since his €35 million move from Lille in 2019.

The versatile attacker, who can play on either flank as well as a number nine, played a key role in helping AC Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years.

He was awarded Serie A Most Valuable Player and Serie A Footballer of the Year last season.

The Chelsea target has been on fire this season as well, having scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 23 games across competitions.

Chelsea keeping tabs on 2 Premier League midfielders as alternatives to Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion pair Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister as alternatives to their priority target Enzo Fernandez.

Both Caicedo and Mac Allister have been thoroughly impressive for the Seagulls and have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe following his £4.5 million move from Independiente del Valle in January 2021.

Mac Allister, on the other hand, has also been a standout performer for Brighton over the last two campaigns.

The Argentina international also impressed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helped La Albiceleste win their third World Cup.

