"We're here to one day be as big as Liverpool" - Manchester City superstar makes incredibly honest confession 

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has said that the club hope to have as rich a history as Liverpool.

City, especially under Pep Guardiola, have been a dominant force in English football, winning five of the seven league titles. Last season, the Cityzens became only the second English club - after Manchester United (1998-99) - to win the continental treble.

Chasing an unprecedented Premier League four-peat, Guardiola and Co. have made a good start, trailing Arsenal (30) by a point after 13 games. The Reds, meanwhile, have also done well - trailing City by a point - as they seek their second title in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp's side - as Rodri pointed out - indeed have a rich history in English football, with their 18 league titles only bettered by Manchester United (20).

“Liverpool has had a better history than us (Man City), it’s normal," said Rodri, as per Liverpoolgoals. "Of course, Liverpool has been top 2, top 3 teams of all time in this country. … We are here to one day be as big as Liverpool is now as a club.”

The Cityzens are through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts as group winners after winning their opening five games as they remain in the fray for another treble.

How has Rodri fared at Manchester City?

Manchester City midfielder Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has had a great stint with the Premier League giants. Since arriving in 2019, the Spain international has bagged 21 goals and 22 assists in 224 games across competitions.

That includes four goals and seven assists in 56 games across competitions in City's treble-winning 2022-23 campaign. Notably, the 27-year-old defensive midfielder scored the winner as City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win their maiden Champions League.

Rodri seems poised for another strong campaign this term. In 17 games across competitions, he has notched up four goals and six assists. Three of those goals and as many assists have come in 11 Premier League outings.