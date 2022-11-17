Brazil legend Cafu has stated that a major part of the responsibility of helping Le Selecao lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy will rest on Neymar Jr.'s shoulders.

The south American side hasn't won the Mundial since 2002 and will look to win their sixth FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. They have built up a star-studded squad with the former Barcelona man being the focal point of their attack.

Cafu believes that Brazil could win the tournament this year and has also named Argentina as the other favorite for the trophy. He told AFP (via RMC Sport):

“It’s a great opportunity to break European dominance. This is the perfect time for Brazil to break the curse and claim the title. Argentina and Seleçao are the two favorites."

He added:

"On the one hand, Brazil is coming off a very good season with great performances. On the other, Argentina also has a very good team. These two countries have great potential to win the World Cup."

The two-time FIFA World Cup winner also stated that Neymar will be the key if Brazil are to win the trophy in Qatar. He said:

"The fact that Brazil has not won the title for twenty years, it affects the fans a little and takes away a little credibility from the national team. But this year, I think Brazil is return."

He added:

"With Neymar in form, we have a very good chance of winning the World Cup, because he is a player who really makes a difference on the pitch. We pin our hopes on his talent, but he does not play alone. playing well, being motivated, I'm sure he will motivate the other players and make them feel important so that they can win."

Neymar Jr. has been in terrific form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While the Brazilian forward had an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, he has come out flying this season.

He has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 10 matches across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They also qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, where they will face Bayern Munich.

Heading into the FIFA World Cup, Neymar is just two goals behind Brazil's all-time record goalscorer Pele, who scored 77 goals.

