“We’re ready to attack” - Erling Haaland on his linkup with Kevin de Bruyne after stunning five-goal haul in Manchester City vs Luton Town

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has said that his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne would continue. This comes after De Bruyne provided four assists to the Norwegian superstar in the side's huge 6-2 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday (February 27).

Speaking to ITV Football after the game, Haaland said:

“It's coming, we're coming... We are ready to attack."

The two were at their best in the cup fixture as Haaland bagged as many as five goals. De Bruyne set up four of those, as the Hatters had no answer to their combined brilliance.

The 23-year-old bagged a hattrick within 40 minutes as Manchester City headed into half-time with a 3-1 lead. The hosts managed to cut the deficit further to 3-2 but the Norwegian scored twice again before Mateo Kovacic added another.

De Bruyne suffered an injury in the first game of the season. Since his return, he has hit the ground running. He has two goals and 12 assists in 12 appearances this season, as Pep Guardiola's side managed to overcome a difficult run of fixtures in December. They find themselves right in the thick of the Premier League title race yet again, one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Haaland, meanwhile, also missed 12 games in December and January with a bone injury. However, he has still had an impressive season with 27 goals and six assists in 30 appearances.

The pair have been a deadly duo since the Norwegian arrived at Manchester City. They have combined for 20 goals in 50 matches, helping them win 35 of those games.

Manchester City star suffers yet another injury setback in difficult season

Grealish had just returned from injury.

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish had to be forced off with an injury in the side's 6-2 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup. He was substituted by Jeremy Doku with eight minutes to go in the first half.

The 28-year-old was doubtful to start the fixture in the first place after battling a groin injury. He was seen sitting on the bench with a coat over his head, clearly distraught.

Grealish has struggled to get regular game time this season with injuries and poor form. He has mostly been a substitute in the Premier League, with seven of his 14 appearances coming off the bench. He has made 27 appearances overall, scoring just three goals and getting two assists.