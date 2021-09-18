“We’re ready for a massive fight” – Spurs star issues warning to Chelsea ahead of Premier League derby

Chelsea's next Premier League game will see them travel to Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be an intense clash on Sunday (September 19). Ahead of the highly anticipated match, Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired a serious warning to the Blues as he tipped his team to remain positive.

"Chelsea is a fantastic team. They have shown with their results and with the investments they have made they have done incredible," the Dane was quoted as saying.

"We are there, we are ready, we are playing at home in our beautiful stadium with our fans, let's say putting all the pressure they can put, and we'll do the same on the pitch and we're ready for a massive fight."

Hojbjerg stressed the need to maintain positive energy heading into their Premier League encounter with Chelsea.

"Positive, positive, we need to stay positive. We need to focus on what we can keep on improving and who's there to improve, this is the most important thing."

The Danish midfielder also acknowledged Spurs' injury concerns and saw it as a chance for other players in the squad to step up.

"The players that are maybe sidelined or not feeling 100% are doing their best behind closed doors to get fully fit. Sometimes it's a part of football. It gives an opportunity to other players and the rest of the squad to show the depth and the character in the squad."

Hojbjerg added that Spurs are ready to fight for their results ahead of the crunch clash against last season's European champions.

"There is only one way and that is to continue fighting and scrapping and doing the things we can improve on. Again, we've got to believe in what we do and believe in who we are. There's still a long way to go. I like the saying, 'It's not a sprint, it's a marathon,' and this is truly what we are working on."

Chelsea on a decent run in the Premier League

Chelsea won their most recent Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Chelsea are looking to claim the Premier League title this season and they've taken to the pitch with that mentality and determination. The Blues have won three and drawn one of their four games in the English top flight so far, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

They currently rank second in the table, tied at 10 points with first-placed Manchester United and only behind on goal difference. Liverpool, who also have 10 points, are in third place while Spurs are seventh with nine points.

Should Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, they will have the chance to move to the top of the Premier League table. This, of course, depends on Liverpool and Manchester United failing to secure victories this weekend.

