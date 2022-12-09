While talking to his friend and former Argentina international Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi shared a message for Giovani Lo Celso, who missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Lo Celso played a key role for La Albiceleste when they won the 2021 Copa America. The midfielder is currently on loan with La Liga outfit Villareal from Tottenham Hotspur.

A muscular injury suffered during Villareal's loss to Athletic Bilbao robbed him of the opportunity to represent his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. So far, his absence hasn't been decisive as Argentina have already reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Lionel Messi was recently speaking to Sergio Aguero on his stream. The Paris Saint-Germain forward shared a special message for Lo Celso and Aguero as he said:

“Thank you for calling us, We love you. You are not here with us, but we’re remembering you every day, you and Gio (Lo Celso). I want to greet all the people who watched us, bye.”

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



Aguero: “Good luck on Friday boys, whatever happens, you are phenomenons, love you.” Messi: “Thank you for calling us, We love you. You are not here with us, but we’re remembering you everyday, you and Gio (Lo Celso). I want to greet all the people who watched us, bye.”Aguero: “Good luck on Friday boys, whatever happens, you are phenomenons, love you.” Messi: “Thank you for calling us, We love you. You are not here with us, but we’re remembering you everyday, you and Gio (Lo Celso). I want to greet all the people who watched us, bye.” 👋❤️ Aguero: “Good luck on Friday boys, whatever happens, you are phenomenons, love you.” https://t.co/Vj7H7hiw8m

Sergio Aguero had to announce his retirement last year after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia. The former Manchester City star was a mainstay for the Argentinian national team and was on the bench in the 2021 Copa America final.

Messi and co. will take on the Netherlands in their last-eight clash. Lionel Scaloni's side edged past Australia with a 2-1 win in the Round of 16.

Messi opened his team's scoring with a well-taken goal and dazzled throughout the game in a vintage performance. Julian Alvarez was the other scorer for La Albiceleste.

Can Lionel Messi earn Argentina their first FIFA World Cup trophy since 1986?

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina last won the FIFA World Cup trophy back in 1986. The great Diego Maradona led his side to glory on that occasion.

A final appearance in 2014 has been their best performance since then. Lionel Messi was in spectacular form at the tournament and won the Golden Ball award as well. However, they were defeated by Germany in the final, courtesy of a Mario Gotze stunner.

L/M Football @lmfootbalI Lionel Messi in 2022 has been UNDERRATED. Lionel Messi in 2022 has been UNDERRATED. 👀 https://t.co/mkyJQaMJDI

This is possibly Messi's last ever World Cup, and he seems intent on taking the trophy home. He has already scored three goals and provided one assist in Qatar. While his performance against Australia in the last 16 was impressive, facing the Netherlands in the last eight is a different proposition.

Louis van Gaal's side are still unbeaten in the tournament and are coming off a 3-1 win against the USA in the Round of 16. Lionel Messi will have to be at his brilliant best if Argentina are to go all the way and break their 36-year-long wait for the FIFA World Cup.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes