“We’re running it back”, “2019 vintage” - Liverpool fans convinced that Reds duo returned to their best during 3-1 win at Aston Villa

Liverpool fans were mightily impressed by the performances of captain Jordan Henderson and defensive midfielder Fabinho in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa. The Reds have struggled in midfield since the start of the season, leading fans to question if the ageing duo needs to be replaced.

However, both Henderson and Fabinho put in vintage performances against Aston Villa and Liverpool fans took to Twitter to praise the midfielders. Here is a selection of tweets from Liverpool supporters:

George Reid @reid1892 Henderson and Fabinho been brilliant here. 2019 vintage. Henderson and Fabinho been brilliant here. 2019 vintage.

Jordan @Jordan_LFC19 Henderson and Fabinho have been quality today, we're running it back Henderson and Fabinho have been quality today, we're running it back https://t.co/jFnU0FR1Jm

Ste @BorislavJohnso1 That's a big win for us tonight. Always tough at Villa Park, they gave us a game tonight. I thought we rode our luck at times. We definitely need another midfielder in January. Henderson and Fabinho holding it together at the moment. That's a big win for us tonight. Always tough at Villa Park, they gave us a game tonight. I thought we rode our luck at times. We definitely need another midfielder in January. Henderson and Fabinho holding it together at the moment.

Rob @funkyh0mosapien Henderson is good Henderson is good

kekeLFC @keke_lfc @DarNunez1 Henderson had a better game tonight than Thiago @DarNunez1 Henderson had a better game tonight than Thiago

Sechaba @favourite_taco That was the best I've seen from Henderson. That was the best I've seen from Henderson.

Bobby @Bobby96LFC Fabinho and Henderson were fantastic today! Fabinho and Henderson were fantastic today!

The two players will hope to continue to impress for the Reds as the season progresses, and fans will be looking forward to more consistent performances from them.

Liverpool take all three points on the road as they beat Aston Villa 3-1

Aston Villa v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday as the team look to make up for a disappointing start to the season. Jurgen Klopp's side were on an upward trajectory before the World Cup break, and they continued that form as Mohamed Salah scored just five minutes into the game.

The team's full-backs, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, played a crucial role in the goal with their impressive passing. Reds defender Virgil van Dijk added a second goal in the 37th minute after a corner, but Villa fought back with a goal from striker Ollie Watkins in the 59th minute.

However, a composed strike from 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic towards the end sealed a well-earned victory for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The match saw plenty of opportunities for both teams to score, with both sides utilizing high balls over the defense to create chances. Liverpool's Darwin Nunez had an eventful and chaotic game as he got into dangerous positions but failed to execute on numerous occasions.

Despite their best efforts, Villa were unable to capitalize on the opportunities that came their way during the match. The match ended in disappointment for Unai Emery's men, who will need to be more clinical in front of goal in order to secure points in the future.

Despite the win, the Reds remain in fifth place with 25 points, one behind Manchester United, while Villa are in 12th place with 18 points. The result keeps Liverpool in the hunt for a top-four finish.

However, even at this stage of the season, the gap between them and league leaders Arsenal may be too difficult to overcome.

