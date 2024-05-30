"We’re all very sad in the locker room" - Real Madrid superstar on Toni Kroos' retirement decision

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has said that the dressing room is unhappy following the news of Toni Kroos' imminent retirement. The German midfielder is retiring following the European Championships next month.

Kroos, 34, has been a key first-team player for Los Blancos since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. In 464 games across competitions, he has bagged 28 goals and 98 assists.

However, the German is set to play his final game for Carlo Ancelotti's side on Saturday (June 1), in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley. Rodrygo said about the German's importance in the dressing room (as per Madrid Xtra):

“Kroos? We’re all very sad in the locker room. Sad because he is going to leave football & we’ll not see him play anymore. It’s sad news, but also happy, for everything we have enjoyed with him. Me even more since I’ve played with him, & we have won a UCL together."

Rodrygo, 23, has been with Los Blancos since the 2019-20 season, winning 10 titles with Kroos, including three La Liga and one UEFA Champions League.

How has Toni Kroos fared for Real Madrid this season?

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has had another solid season with Real Madrid, propelling them to the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles and to the UEFA Champions League final, where they take on BvB this weekend.

In terms of numbers, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has played 47 games across competitions this campaign, starting 34 times, contributing a goal and nine assists.

Most of those goal contributions - one goal and eight assists in 33 games - have come in Los Blancos' triumphant La Liga campaign. Kroos scored his lone goal of the season in the 2-1 win at Las Palmas.

That is set to be his final goal for Los Blancos unless he finds the back of the net against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

