“We’re not serious” – Chelsea fans question inclusion of one player in line up against Burnley

Chelsea are currently in action against Burnley in the Premier League. As soon as the Blues revealed their starting line-up for the clash at Turf Moor, some fans were not pleased with Mason Mount's inclusion.

On his day, Mount is a creative outlet who gives the Blues an edge over teams that park the bus. However, his recent form has been questionable and a certain section of the fans believe he shouldn't have been named in the starting eleven.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"I don't still understand why mount will start and ziyech will be on the bench."

Why is Mount starting ahead of Ziyech who’s been our best attacker for some time now



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wary of 'direct' Burnley threat

Prior to Chelsea visiting Burnley today, manager Tuchel opened up on what he expects from the hosts at Turf Moor. The German tactician is well aware of how Burnley set themselves up for games and admitted his team will be well-prepared.

Here's what he told the media at the pre-match press conference:

"Very different, fair enough. Every team has it’s style. They have huge success throughout the years, very consistent in what they are doing and how they approach the games. It is very physical and very direct. It’s very direct upfront."

"A lot of crosses, very dangerous in set pieces. That’s why we think we know what is coming. Still, we hold ourselves back and don’t allow too much to predict. Who knows exactly what is coming?"

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool. The Blues have notched up 51 points from their 26 games so far this season.

Notably, they have conceded the second-fewest goals in the Premier League this term. As such, Burnley might struggle to add to the 18 goals Chelsea have conceded up to this point.

