“We’re not serious” – Chelsea fans question inclusion of one player in line up against Burnley

Chelsea fans have raised their voice on Twitter
Caleb Kay
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 05, 2022 09:16 PM IST
News

Chelsea are currently in action against Burnley in the Premier League. As soon as the Blues revealed their starting line-up for the clash at Turf Moor, some fans were not pleased with Mason Mount's inclusion.

On his day, Mount is a creative outlet who gives the Blues an edge over teams that park the bus. However, his recent form has been questionable and a certain section of the fans believe he shouldn't have been named in the starting eleven.

Your Chelsea side this afternoon! 🤝@ParimatchGlobal | #BurChe https://t.co/sCs1X9fYod

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"I don't still understand why mount will start and ziyech will be on the bench."
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal I don't still understand why mount will start and ziyech will be on the bench
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Mount better not start at LF https://t.co/CToYy8xE86
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal strong team but mount starting… https://t.co/j0836yvf0P
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal love mount but how is he starting again?
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal I’m officially TuchelOutWhy is Mount starting ahead of Ziyech who’s been our best attacker for some time now #TuchelOut
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Snuck in Mount 😭😭
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Mount😭😭 we’re not serious
@ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Mount again? This guy is so untouchable
@CFC_JS6 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal It’s just if ur not playing good u should hold bench just like Werner lukaku is

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wary of 'direct' Burnley threat

Prior to Chelsea visiting Burnley today, manager Tuchel opened up on what he expects from the hosts at Turf Moor. The German tactician is well aware of how Burnley set themselves up for games and admitted his team will be well-prepared.

Here's what he told the media at the pre-match press conference:

"Very different, fair enough. Every team has it’s style. They have huge success throughout the years, very consistent in what they are doing and how they approach the games. It is very physical and very direct. It’s very direct upfront."
"A lot of crosses, very dangerous in set pieces. That’s why we think we know what is coming. Still, we hold ourselves back and don’t allow too much to predict. Who knows exactly what is coming?"

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool. The Blues have notched up 51 points from their 26 games so far this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Notably, they have conceded the second-fewest goals in the Premier League this term. As such, Burnley might struggle to add to the 18 goals Chelsea have conceded up to this point.

Edited by Nived Zenith
