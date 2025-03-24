"We’re sitting in the top four" - Todd Boehly breaks silence on potential Chelsea sale and rift with club co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Clearlake 

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has claimed that the ownership issue has been blown out of proportion by the media. He stated that they are learning from each other and believe in the long-term future of the club.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Boehly revealed that the owners are aligned in their vision for the club and are happy with the progress. He added that they have managed to get things sorted in a lot of areas and believes the squad has a good core right now.

Boehly said via GOAL:

"What the media writes about is not realistic. We've been aligned with what we are trying to do and trying to build. The status quo is something that is just fine. We learn from each other. We have to think about long-term what we are trying to accomplish."

"We’re going to be able to work it out any which way. If you look at the evolution of the team, we’ve been aligned on what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build. It’s a team that’s young, it’s a team that’s got long contracts. All these things were new. In order to do all these things we’ve done, it’s because we’re aligned. We’re executing on a plan that ultimately will have Chelsea where it belongs. We’re sitting in the top four of the table," he added.

The Blues have slipped in the Premier League table after a strong start to the season. They were second points behind Liverpool in early December but a slump in form saw them fighting to remain in the top four. They have 49 points after 29 games, one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester City.

Chelsea's new stadium remains an issue, admits Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly has admitted that Chelsea are working on their stadium plans but are currently facing issues. He believes that it is complex to get things sorted around the stadium as it is in the heart of London.

He said via talkSPORT:

"Inside of London it's really complex. It's not like we are building something in a rural environment. We have a lot of constituents to make sure we care about. Certainly the Chelsea fan base is one of them. Long term, I think we're going to build something new, and I think we'll figure it out."

The Blues have held talks in the past over a move to Earls Court as the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge in the current location would see the seats limited due to the geography.

