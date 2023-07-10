"We're starting training tomorrow" - Paulo Dybala addresses future amid transfer links to Chelsea

Roma attacker Paulo Dybala rebuffed Chelsea links and claimed that he was ready to start training with the Italian club from Monday, July 10. The Argentine was spotted at the British GP and Silverstone, fueling rumors of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The forward has a €12 million release clause and Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants his club to activate it. LaRoma24 caught up with Dybala at the airport, who quickly dismissed claims that he was leaving AS Roma for Chelsea this summer.

When quizzed, Dybala said:

"I'm happy to be at Roma, of course. Am I staying here? Yes we are starting training tomorrow."

The quotes came just hours after Thiago Silva admitted that he wanted to see Dybala join him at Stamford Bridge. Sky Sports quoted the Brazilian as saying:

"I saw Paulo Dybala here, they [the media] talk about him coming to Chelsea. I've talked with him and asked him if he is coming. He is a world-class player. I would love to play with him and it would be a massive signing. Let's see."

The Blues are looking to add more experience to the side as they gear up for the pre-season tour of the United States.

Chelsea target happy to stay at AS Roma because of Jose Mourinho

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was quizzed about Paulo Dybala last week and he claimed to have no knowledge about the release clause contract. He admitted having talks with the Argentine, like every other player in his squad, but said he didn't have information about the release clause.

He was quoted by Football Italia as saying:

"I don't know anything about his contract. But obviously, I talk to Paulo like I do with all of my players."

Dybala has been a big fan of former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and heaped praise on him. Earlier this year, he was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Jose Mourinho has an image and an important influence due to everything he represents in the world of football. He would be a good chess player. Before arriving here, we spoke twice, he called me when I was still in Turin. I felt a special feeling with him, it's difficult in the world of football to find someone who says things to you in a sincere way. I have a direct relationship with him."

Chelsea have added Nicolas Jackson to their squad along with Christopher Nkunku this summer to bolster their attack.

