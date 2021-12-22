"We’re talking astronomical amounts of money" - Alan Hutton unsure if Tottenham will 'break the bank' for Chelsea star 

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Alan Hutton spoke about Spurs' interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and his "astronomical" wage demands. The Scottish player believes that if Spurs are to meet Rudiger's salary, it could even upset some of the current players in the squad.

According to multiple reports, the Chelsea defender has become one of the main targets for Tottenham Hotspur. Rudiger's contract expires in six months and renewal seems unlikely. He has also garnered major interest from Real Madrid.

Speaking about Spurs' interest in the German, Alan Hutton told FootballInsider:

“Wow, that would be an interesting move. I mean we’re talking astronomical amounts of money, wages wise. That could be the stumbling block for Tottenham. The lure of playing under Conte will be interesting to Rudiger. Obviously, Spurs are a big club, they’re in a bit of a transition at the moment – but can they jump in ahead of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich? I’m not so sure."

He further added:

“They’re trying to get to that level, and Rudiger could help them. There’s an opportunity to get to that elite level, but I think everything going on behind the scenes with Daniel Levy and his involvement in negotiations will hamper them. Are they going to break the bank for him? Is Harry Kane, for example, going to be happy if a defender comes in on £400,000-a-week? I’m not so sure.”

With Rudiger's exit from Chelsea nearing certainty, it will be interesting to see which club ends up being his destination.

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger among multiple players on Tottenham Hotspur radar for January

Since signing Antonio Conte as manager last month, Tottenham Hotspur seem to be on an upward trajectory. They are still unbeaten under the Italian in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea boss is believed to be keen to bring in major reinforcements in January with defense being the main area of concern. In addition to Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Tottenham Hotspur are also looking at defenders from Serie A. This includes the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij.

In addition to defenders, Spurs are also interested in signing striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina as a partner to Harry Kane. It is sure to be an interesting winter transfer window for the north London side.

