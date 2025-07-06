"We're talking with the board" - Liverpool star leaves doors open for exit this summer 

Liverpool star Luis Diaz recently opened up about his future. The winger has garnered interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer.
Barca were heavily interested in signing Nico Williams this summer, but the Spaniard has renewed his contract with Athletic Club until 2035. Hence, with Williams out of the picture, Barcelona have turned their attention to Luis Diaz. As per Goal, Sporting director Deco has been a big admirer of the Colombian winger for a while now.
Amidst the speculation about his future, Diaz recently told Colombian media about his future at Liverpool:
"It's not known yet, we're talking with the board. We're comfortable with where I am, and we'll have to see."
Diaz's contract with the Reds expires in 2027. His representatives are looking at their options of either a new contract or a transfer. Along with Barcelona, Bayern Munich are also interested in Diaz as they look to replace Leroy Sane, who has joined Galatasaray. As per Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old's market value is €70 million, which could prove to be an issue for Barca but not for Bayern.
Diaz joined Liverpool from FC Porto for a reported fee of €54 million in January 2022. He's recorded 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 games for the club.
Luis Diaz previously expressed his happiness at Liverpool amidst transfer links
In May this year, Luis Diaz expressed his delight at being at Liverpool in an interview with the club's media. He shared that he felt immense pride when he joined the club, and is happy to be there.
"I feel I’m going through a really good period. I’m really happy to be here, to be part of this great institution, this great club and to have great team-mates around me. From the moment I arrived, I felt great pride. I always tried to work hard for this, and to see that nowadays things are working out for me fills me with pride and I’m really happy because that’s what I work for," said Diaz.
Diaz has also been linked with a potential move to Al-Nassr, but he is likely to stay in Europe. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 13 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League games, helping Liverpool win the title.
Meanwhile, if Barcelona fail in their pursuit of Diaz, they will move to Marcus Rashford, who is looking to leave Manchester United this summer.