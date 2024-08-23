“We’re talking about them having half-decent seasons” - Ian Wright pinpoints 2 Arsenal stars who must shine if Gunners are to enjoy success this term

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has asked for more from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus this season. Both Brazilian attackers were not at their best in the previous campaign.

While Martinelli has been given a starting place in the Gunners XI at the start of the season, his place there is not guaranteed. Leandro Trossard managed to displace the 23-year-old in that area last year and could do the same in the ongoing campaign.

Meanwhile, Jesus struggled with injury but failed to create an impact even when he was fit. Throughout the 2023/24 season, the former Manchester City striker made 27 Premier League appearances, bagging four goals.

While Martinelli may still enjoy a good run of starts, the same can't be said about Jesus, who is behind Kai Havertz for the striker's role. Claiming that the duo need to do more, the ex-striker said on the Wright's House Podcast (via Just Arsenal):

"Do you know what I'm praying for? I think we were five goals off City last season. What I'm saying is Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have to bring more. We're talking about them having half-decent seasons, they have more goals in them than what we saw, that's what I would say."

Last season, Martinelli featured in 35 matches in the English top-flight, bagging six goals and four assists. Expect him to start Arsenal's next league match against Aston Villa on Saturday (August 24).

On the other hand, Jesus is likely to feature off the bench, that too if the need arises.

Mikel Arteta admits he hasn't contacted Raheem Sterling over moving to Arsenal

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he hasn't contacted Raheem Sterling over a move to the Emirates Stadium. The pair worked together while they were both at Manchester City.

Now that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has publicly admitted that Sterling will find it hard to get minutes, there's a high likelihood that the English winger will move on. However, it seems like north London won't be Sterling's next destination.

When asked if he's spoken to the attacker, Arteta said (via Express):

"No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem. It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together."

Either way, a move to Arsenal wouldn't particularly be the best for Sterling, with a fair bit of competition for minutes on the left wing. He's also 29 years old and seems to be on the decline in his career.

