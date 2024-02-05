"We're talking schoolboy stuff here" - Jamie Carragher blames two Liverpool stars for Arsenal defeat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was unimpressed with the defending from the Reds in their 3-1 Premier League defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates on February 4.

With the match tied at 1-1 after 66 minutes, Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes played a long ball forward. Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk appeared to have tracked the trajectory of the ball and sprinted diagonally to cover the run of Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli.

Confusion ensued as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson ran out of his area towards the ball. Van Dijk appeared to have made up his mind to not clear the ball. He instead let it bounce for Alisson, who had a better view of the pitch, to kick it out instead.

The decision proved fatal as the ball bounced unkindly for both Reds players, who then came into the paths of each other. It left Martinelli unmarked, with the ball falling his way and open net to shoot it in. The young Brazilian obliged and gave the Gunners the lead, which Liverpool failed to chase down.

Speaking after the game about the defensive error in the situation, Carragher told Sky Sports (via Daily Mail):

"I think it's a really big mistake that you probably make once a season, and it's just happened. Van Dijk's got to head that. Don't complicate it. Don't let it bounce. I mean, we're talking schoolboy stuff here. We really are. He's just got to head that back to Konate."

He added:

"That's always got a chance of happening if you let the ball bounce. As I said, this is not about playing at the top level, that's something that you learn at the bottom level of football, as a defender, just deal with it."

Roy Keane blames Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk for all 3 Arsenal goals

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane criticized Van Dijk's outing at the Emirates. He felt the Liverpool skipper was at fault for all three goals conceded by the Reds on the night.

He told Sky Sports (via Daily Mail):

"I blame him for the three goals. He's entitled to have a bad game, of course, but to give away three goals in such a big game, you know it's going to hurt them at the end of the season."

With the win, Arsenal are now just two points behind Liverpool in the title race. Both teams have played 23 games, with the Gunners on 49 and the Reds collecting 51 points. City are currently third with 46 points after 21 games.