“We’re not talking about Van Basten” - Arrigo Sacchi furious at Manchester United star for transfer stance

AC Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi has slammed Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund for not making a quick decision on his future. He believes that the Danish star should have packed his bags and moved to San Siro as soon as he got the call from the club.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sacchi claimed that AC Milan were offering Hojlund a chance to play regularly, something Manchester United have not guaranteed him this season. He questioned the striker's attitude and reluctance to join the Italian side and said:

"We're not talking about van Basten, nor are we talking about one of the strongest centre-forwards in Europe at the moment. He's a decent player, nothing more. I understand the desire of the Rossoneri directors, given that there is a shortage of strikers. But it has to be one that wants to come to Italy, one that doesn't throw a tantrum.

"I don't understand his choice. If Milan calls you, you pack your bags and get on the first plane to Malpensa. Milan, in the world of football, is a mystical name. I, along with all the players who are brought in, would take a tour of the trophy room so that we understand where we have come.

"Of course, Man United is also a legendary team. But on the one hand, there is a club, Milan, which is offering you a permanent job, and on the other hand, there is a club that is doing everything to try and sell you. What would you choose?"

AC Milan are keen on signing a striker and see Hojlund as the perfect fit for the squad. They are willing to match the £40 million asking price set by Manchester United, but want him on loan for the season with an option to buy next summer.

Rasmus Hojlund not guaranteed minutes at Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and the new signing is expected to be the main striker at the club this season. Ruben Amorim had Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in his squad, but with the strikers combining for just seven Premier League goals last season, the manager opted to spend big in the market.

According to a report by Ben Jacobs, Hojlund has been informed by the Red Devils that he will need to leave the club to play regularly this season. The Danish star is evaluating his options, with Juventus also reportedly interested.

Florian Plettenberg has added that Manchester United have offered Hojlund to Bayern Munich, who are looking to bring in a replacement for Mathys Tel, who joined Tottenham.

