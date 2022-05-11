"We're into the unknown" - Richard Keys comments on Erling Haaland's Manchester City move using Manchester United star Jadon Sancho as example

Renowned TV sports presenter Richard Keys has hinted that Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City could end up being as underwhelming as Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United. He believes the Norwegian striker has not yet proven himself to be the “real deal” and could struggle in the Premier League.

In the summer of 2021, Manchester United spent a whopping €85 million to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The England international has shown some flashes of brilliance at Old Trafford, but his overall return has been underwhelming.

City, meanwhile, confirmed on Tuesday (10 May) that they have reached an agreement in principle with Dortmund over Haaland's transfer.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS (via the Mirror), Keys thinks Haaland’s move to Manchester City could go down the same path. He started:

“In an open market he's probably worth, what, £120m?”

Opposing Keys was former Everton and Rangers striker Andy Gray, who claimed Haaland was already a tried-and-tested sharpshooter.

Gray replied:

“No, he's worth more than Harry Kane. He's 21? 22?”

Keys continued:

“He certainly might be, Andy, but so was Jadon Sancho and he's done nothing in his first year at Manchester United. I still think it isn't a gamble, but we're into the unknown. I don't think he's yet proven that he is the real deal.”

Gray, however, was in no mood to step back just yet. He bounced back saying:

“Well, listen, everywhere he's been and gone, everywhere he's been asked to step up and prove [himself], he's done it. So far. This is his biggest challenge, the Premier League is his biggest challenge. And also, like I've said before, the thing you need to be sure of is that the team he's joining fits you. That's important for Haaland and I'm sure Guardiola has gone through and decided if he can get the best out of him. They did with Aguero, will they do with him? That's the one thing we don't know. But everything I've seen from him, he looks like the real deal.”

Keys fired back with a scathing example of Sancho:

“Aguero had a very difficult time when he first started working with Guardiola. Jesus was preferred. All I'm saying is Jadon Sancho came in as wonder boy, £80million, and he's done nothing.”

Manchester City’s system and discipline are not comparable to Manchester United’s

Considering the fact that Haaland has only enjoyed a couple of years of top-flight football, it is not unusual to be skeptical. However, the fruitfulness of an investment is not solely dependent on the player. It also depends on the coach, the team’s style of play, and the quality of players surrounding the said new-comer. If the feeling inside the dressing room is positive and there is a definite project in place, new arrivals have more chances to thrive.

Sancho, who has only scored five times for Manchester United this season, did not get any of it. The Red Devils are in tatters, both on and off the field, and are in dire need of restructuring.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have a well-drilled system in place, with one of the best minds in the business managing them. Unless Haaland endures injuries and absolutely cannot cope with the Premier League’s physicality, there is no reason for him to fail at City.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “At the start of the season, Ronaldo was a vanity signing & Jadon Sancho wasn’t a priority signing.”



🤦‍♂️ “Mourinho upset everyone, OGS was nowhere near an elite boss & Rangnick is like a substitute teacher!”



Perry Groves details the poor planning from the board at “At the start of the season, Ronaldo was a vanity signing & Jadon Sancho wasn’t a priority signing.”🤦‍♂️ “Mourinho upset everyone, OGS was nowhere near an elite boss & Rangnick is like a substitute teacher!”Perry Groves details the poor planning from the board at #MUFC 💰 “At the start of the season, Ronaldo was a vanity signing & Jadon Sancho wasn’t a priority signing.”🤦‍♂️ “Mourinho upset everyone, OGS was nowhere near an elite boss & Rangnick is like a substitute teacher!”Perry Groves details the poor planning from the board at #MUFC https://t.co/nXS3d3HGCt

Sancho, too, has age on his side and can positively turn his life around at Old Trafford. Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a reputation for improving young players, and Sancho could very well be his latest success story.

