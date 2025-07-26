“We’re not here waiting and begging for players” - Ex-Manchester United striker on Viktor Gyokeres rejecting Red Devils to join Arsenal

Louis Saha believes that Arsenal-bound Viktor Gyokeres would have been perfect for Manchester United. He is disappointed at the move, but believes that the Red Devils should not be begging players to join the club.
Speaking to A Bola, Saha admitted that Gyokeres working under Ruben Amorim again would have been ideal for Manchester United, as they know each other well. He understands why the striker opted to join Arsenal, as he is seen as the missing piece in the puzzle to help them win silverware at the Emirates.
He said:
“Yes, definitely, because they know each other. They’ve been very good. But, yes, it’s normal. At some point in your career, you try to find the best option in terms of transition. He could go back to England; he must be excited. But you want a team that knows how you play and understands what’s missing to win a trophy. That’s Arsenal’s target. So, I understand."
Saha feels Gyokeres would have formed the perfect trio with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. However, he reiterated on his stance by suggesting that United should never sign players who consider the club as second or third choice.
“Yes, I’m disappointed, because it would have been a great signing. We had two great signings, like Mbeumo and Cunha. It definitely would have been the perfect trio at the top. But we, Manchester United fans, want players who want to play for the club. We don’t want to be second or third choice. That’s not how it works. We’re not here waiting and begging for players. If they don’t want them, see you later.”
The Athletic reported that Arsenal have agreed a €73.5 million fee with Sporting CP for Gyokeres, who underwent a medical on Friday. Manchester United attempted to hijack the deal last week, according to SIC, but their move was unsuccessful.
Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres slammed for Arsenal move
TV pundit Laurindo Filho took shots at Viktor Gyokeres after the Sporting CP striker forced a move to Arsenal this week. Speaking on A Bola da Noite, he claimed that the Manchester United target was unprofessional in his approach to the transfer and said (via SportWitness):
“Precisely that lack of professionalism, that lack of character in my opinion, on the part of the Swede. In the end, that’s what will remain. It’s not just about goals, but about helping the club win titles again. As with everything in life, time ends up being a good counsellor. And Gyökeres, who could have been a legendary figure at Sporting, will now be remembered only as a great goalscorer.”
Gyokeres skipped Sporting CP training as he waited for the move to the Premier League this month. The Portuguese side's president had warned him of a heavy fine, before the Gunners agreed a deal. He is now expected to inherit Thierry Henry's iconic no.14 shirt at Arsenal