“We’re not here waiting and begging for players” - Ex-Manchester United striker on Viktor Gyokeres rejecting Red Devils to join Arsenal

Louis Saha believes that Arsenal-bound Viktor Gyokeres would have been perfect for Manchester United. He is disappointed at the move, but believes that the Red Devils should not be begging players to join the club.

Ad

Speaking to A Bola, Saha admitted that Gyokeres working under Ruben Amorim again would have been ideal for Manchester United, as they know each other well. He understands why the striker opted to join Arsenal, as he is seen as the missing piece in the puzzle to help them win silverware at the Emirates.

He said:

“Yes, definitely, because they know each other. They’ve been very good. But, yes, it’s normal. At some point in your career, you try to find the best option in terms of transition. He could go back to England; he must be excited. But you want a team that knows how you play and understands what’s missing to win a trophy. That’s Arsenal’s target. So, I understand."

Ad

Trending

Saha feels Gyokeres would have formed the perfect trio with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. However, he reiterated on his stance by suggesting that United should never sign players who consider the club as second or third choice.

“Yes, I’m disappointed, because it would have been a great signing. We had two great signings, like Mbeumo and Cunha. It definitely would have been the perfect trio at the top. But we, Manchester United fans, want players who want to play for the club. We don’t want to be second or third choice. That’s not how it works. We’re not here waiting and begging for players. If they don’t want them, see you later.”

Ad

The Athletic reported that Arsenal have agreed a €73.5 million fee with Sporting CP for Gyokeres, who underwent a medical on Friday. Manchester United attempted to hijack the deal last week, according to SIC, but their move was unsuccessful.

Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres slammed for Arsenal move

TV pundit Laurindo Filho took shots at Viktor Gyokeres after the Sporting CP striker forced a move to Arsenal this week. Speaking on A Bola da Noite, he claimed that the Manchester United target was unprofessional in his approach to the transfer and said (via SportWitness):

Ad

“Precisely that lack of professionalism, that lack of character in my opinion, on the part of the Swede. In the end, that’s what will remain. It’s not just about goals, but about helping the club win titles again. As with everything in life, time ends up being a good counsellor. And Gyökeres, who could have been a legendary figure at Sporting, will now be remembered only as a great goalscorer.”

Gyokeres skipped Sporting CP training as he waited for the move to the Premier League this month. The Portuguese side's president had warned him of a heavy fine, before the Gunners agreed a deal. He is now expected to inherit Thierry Henry's iconic no.14 shirt at Arsenal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More