The English Premier League ( EPL ) are advancing their Project Restart plans as the 2019-20 season is expected to resume at some point next month. Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy revealed he's confident proceedings will be completed with health and safety in mind.

Mendy, 25, made 23 appearances across all competitions under Pep Guardiola this season before the coronavirus-enforced break in mid-March, including 13 EPL starts.

During a video interview with Sky Sports, the France international revealed it's easy for players to get wrapped up in the specifics on social media as speculation continues over when the 2019-20 season will resume.

So, he's staying patient and waiting for official confirmation from Manchester City staff.

"We're waiting. We can see some kind of info on Instagram, Twitter, 'the league's going to come back.' Me? I wait, when the people and staff of Manchester City text me, 'this is when we train, this is when the league starts.'

Until then we wait, follow the rules, stay at home and do like everyone around the world."

Mendy also revealed his belief that although the circumstances are far from ideal, especially with behind closed doors games, players will be prepared to feature when called upon.

"I think when they say okay [and officially greenlight an EPL return], they take every precaution for players. It's not going to be the best way - it'll be difficult to play behind closed doors - but we'll still play.

Until then, we wait. I hope they do everything to protect [everyone] first and then after, we have football and we're ready."

Mendy has a point to prove, upon EPL return

Mendy has been speaking a lot over the past 24 hours on a variety of topics, from his relationship with Marcelo Bielsa and Guardiola to admiration for EPL midfield star and teammate Kevin de Bruyne, who has provided motivation for him personally.

It's fair to say his EPL career so far has been quite stop-start, largely due to a series of serious knee and meniscus injuries which have hurt his development in recent seasons.

This July will mark three years since his £52m arrival from Monaco and he's only played 46 matches since then, which speaks for itself.

Although he's won two Premier League titles and three domestic trophies during his tenure in Manchester, the EPL giants have largely done that without his help on a consistent basis.

Manchester City were 25 points behind EPL leaders Liverpool, having played a game fewer, before the shutdown in mid-March.

The Citizens, who won the Carabao Cup on March 1, could still win more silverware this term if all competitions are allowed to resume. They were into the FA Cup quarter-finals and held a 2-1 aggregate lead over LaLiga giants Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 tie.